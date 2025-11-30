The medical term for brain inflammation is Encephalitis.

The medical term for brain and spinal cord inflammation is Encephalomyelitis.

Both encephalitis and encephalomyelitis can cause brain damage.

The medical term for brain damage is Encephalopathy.

This week I was on a thread where Dr. Nick Mark claimed that vaccines did not cause encephalopathy, and recommended a fellow medical provider Harry Fisher be reported to his medical board for claiming that it did. https://x.com/nickmmark/status/1993806532090450191

I, and many others, explained to him that he was incorrect and showed him how he was incorrect.

Jessica Rojas offered him the Merck manual’s definition of encephalitis (brain swelling that causes brain damage) as vaccine induced:

Dr. Mark ignored it.

We further explained that it is the conclusion of all departments in HHS is that it vaccines do cause brain damage. I offered him the list of vaccine maker created, FDA approved, vaccine package inserts of the shots that state that they are associated with/ contraindicated for encephalitis/encephalomyelitis/encephalopathy:

Dr. Mark ignored them.

Then we offered him the HRSA Vaccine Injury Compensation Program table of injuries that included vaccine induced encephalopathy.

Dr. Mark's capacity for ignoring official information exceeded anyone's expectation.

Another doctor recommended that I ignore the federal government and go and look at the research. That’s when I remembered an Italian researcher years ago had given me a list of papers that showed vaccine induced brain damage spanning from 1926 to 2008. I pulled it up and found that it was 382 pages long, and had 8,546 citations. I have opened a few of these, however I have not vetted the entire list. It is presented here for your edification.

Silence. He never even acknowledged any of this.

Even when given all of this factual information, some doctors will cling to their completely wrong information rather than just accept the very old recognition of vaccine injury. Or even learn from their own medical authorities about a vaccine adverse events if they don't want to.

And now you are armed with this information to teach those who are willing to learn.