Last year was tough. I got thrown off the horse.
This year is about getting back in the saddle again.
I feel that I am off to a strong start. Not quite a trot, but a solid waddle. It is slow, requires a lot of nappin’, but forward motion none the less.
I am asking for financial support so I can once again try to be a writer/activist/productive member of society. Perhaps start podcasting again.
Not Dead, Can’t Quit.
You can support me in two ways:
Straight donations here: Give, Send, Go.
Paid subscriptions to this Substack.
Thank you for supporting your local cripple.
Can’t manage the subscription in the app. That’s frustrating. We are grateful you are back!