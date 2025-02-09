Last year was tough. I got thrown off the horse.

This year is about getting back in the saddle again.

I feel that I am off to a strong start. Not quite a trot, but a solid waddle. It is slow, requires a lot of nappin’, but forward motion none the less.

I am asking for financial support so I can once again try to be a writer/activist/productive member of society. Perhaps start podcasting again.

Not Dead, Can’t Quit.

You can support me in two ways:

Straight donations here: Give, Send, Go. Paid subscriptions to this Substack.

Thank you for supporting your local cripple.