In January, I had the lovely experience of being able to go to DC for the inauguration and attend the MAHA Ball.

The next day I went to lunch with some of my long time very close activist friends who had attended as well. A member of the Capital Hill Club, long time GOP haunt where Republicans meet to mingle, schmooze, and lobby, invited us to lunch at the membership only establishment.

I was about 10 steps behind my friends on the busy sidewalk when two well dressed Washingtonian looking young men passed me leaving the club. As they approached me one turned to the other and said, "Fuck Bobby. I'll go over his head to Suzie Wiles."

By the time I had registered the words I was shoulder to shoulder with them, and as they passed I whipped around to see what they look like. But they were already behind me and I could only see the back of their heads. In younger days I literally would have chased them down, stopped them, and tell them to explain to me why and, on what, they were trying to circumvent the incoming HHS secretary. Sadly, my days of literally chasing down a story are no more.

When we all arrived and sat down at the table together I recounted the experience and then tweeted on it. We all discussed that, after the high that we’d had the night before at the ball, it was an interesting wake up call to remind us of what a swamp DC really was and how difficult Bobby's road ahead of him would be.

At the time I assumed that they were Pharma Bros, but now it would seem unlikely that they were anything but Pharma Bros.

This is a good time to share this excellent primer on who Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi really are and what their relationship to Pfizer is.

And of course a reminder not to be too tough on Bobby for not accomplishing everything in the first six months in DC. He is literally fighting monsters.