As you know I have been appointed to the IACC. Susan Daniels, National Autism Coordinator; Director, Office of National Autism Coordination, has finally scheduled our first meeting.

“The Federal Register has announced a meeting of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) on March 19, 2026.A notice was made publicly available (via public inspection) on or around February 23, 2026, and is scheduled for official publication in the Federal Register on February 24, 2026. The document (FR Doc. 2026-03684) details:Committee: Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) Date: March 19, 2026 Time: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET Format: Hybrid (in-person at NIH Neuroscience Center, Rockville, MD, and virtual via NIH Videocast) Purpose/Agenda: To discuss committee business, agency updates, and issues related to autism research and services activities. Public Access: Free and open to the public; registration required for in-person, link to be posted on iacc.hhs.gov. Virtual access via videocast.nih.gov. Public Comments: Written comments due by March 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET; limited oral/virtual comment slots available.

This appears to be the first public meeting of the newly reconstituted IACC following appointments announced in late January 2026 under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.(Note: There was a prior IACC meeting on March 19, 2013, but that’s unrelated to the current query given the date context.)For the full notice, see the public inspection version at federalregister.gov or related links like iacc.hhs.gov/meetings. The meeting is also listed on the IACC website and NIH Videocast schedule.”

as I have been waiting for the committee to finally meet, I have been studying what the committee has done and how the committee is supposed to work. As we have widely discussed most of us gave up on this committee at least 10 years ago, and I don't know if anything that they have done that has trickled down to our community, or any community. So if it has had some sort of success in serving your family in its recommendations, please let me know if they did something that worked as intended to serve people with autism and their families.

Remember the legal purpose of IACC, the current law directs the creation of programs to provide, “evidence-based interventions to meet the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities across their lifespan and the needs of their families through Federal programs.”

So… Anyone?

If we truly can't find a single outcome then I have to start thinking about how you fix a broken government process, which I believe Pliny the Younger pondered while watching Mount Vesuvius erupt, and Plato and Aristotle contemplated, but they couldn't come up with anything. And I know that correlation does not prove cultivation, but Plato eventually did commit suicide. Just saying.

“I am a philosopher-king, and I approve this message.” - Plato… probably

You know my mantra, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. So as always with government, keep your expectations low, your demands high, and pray for God to move hearts of these individuals to actually, finally, serve our precious ones. Because ultimately our wonderful committee has no power, we are only there to make recommendations which they can slow walk, minimize, or simply ignore.

But at least we are finally in the room.

Tune in. We need you.