I would just like to remind all of my old readers, and inform all of our new followers that in 2009 the HHS, Health Resources Services Administration responded to journalist David Kirby on why they compensated Hannah Poling, a child with autism, for vaccine induced brain damage from the vaccine injury compensation program, when he asked if the concession was their admission the vaccines can cause autism.

"From: Bowman, David (HRSA) [mailto:DBowman@hrsa.gov]

Sent: Friday, February 20, 2009 5:22 PM

To: 'dkirby@nyc.rr.com'

Subject: HRSA Statement

David,

In response to your most recent inquiry, HRSA has the following statement: The government has never compensated, nor has it ever been ordered to compensate, any case based on a determination that autism was actually caused by vaccines.

We have compensated cases in which children exhibited an encephalopathy, or general brain disease. Encephalopathy may be accompanied by a medical progression of an array of symptoms including autistic behavior, autism, or seizures.

Some children who have been compensated for vaccine injuries may have shown signs of autism before the decision to compensate, or may ultimately end up with autism or autistic symptoms, but we do not track cases on this basis.

Regards, David Bowman

Office of Communications Health Resources and Services Administration 301-443-3376"

So... The HHS official and public position for the last 17 years is not that vaccines can cause autism, it is that vaccines can cause brain damage that progresses into autism.