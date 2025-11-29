Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
Nov 29

I am starting to believe the sub-specialty of medicine called pediatrics exists only to cause harm with vaccines and then deny that it caused harm to hide how this medical cabal deliberately causes damage to profit later from.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
Nov 29

Ginger:

Specific to Dustin, I now say Apraxia-Autism. See Grok's pretty good explanation - https://x.com/i/grok/share/8ATXGs8aEzOKbrN2Ms8in9hvO

This is all changing rapidly as Dustin has really taken to the Spelling Movement in the last 8 months. Then there is the Lyme Disease, then there is...

"Autism is a garbage diagnosis". Borrowed from a friend, and I agree.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ginger Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture