In 2019 God convicted me that my activism was too focused on the worldly missions of making vaccines safer and gaining vaccine choice, and not focused enough on encouraging other Christian trusting God himself. So I quit all of the boards I was on and leadership positions I was in and started a new group called Nodeception.org. It focused on educating people on God's perspective on Our issues.

Late that summer I came across a lovely woman named Andrea Taylor on Facebook who was looking for other Christians to pray win our community. I jumped at the chance and we pulled in a number of Christian women in the vaccine freedom space, and we prayed together at least once a week for 4 years.

We prayed for an end to the vaccine injury epidemic nightmare, We prayed for specific children and families, We prayed for patience as we continued to fight, and we prayed for the redemption of all involved. We prayed for God’s will to be done. One of the things we prayed for specifically was that God would remove the resources of those who were knowingly doing evil to children and to our families, and to give those resources to those who would serve our sick children. The fight against the pharmaceutical monster seems impossible when you understand that they have all the money. Not just ridiculous amounts of money but pretty much all the money that there is. But money in power are no obstacles to God. So we asked that he would do his own will, and rescue his children, in his time.

At the end of 2023, A series of bizarre events took place in my life, And sitting with God I asked him, “Clearly you are trying to get my attention. What does this mean? What do you want me to do?” I got the message as I was to clear the decks for new things. So again I quit all my endeavors by the end of 2023, Including leading the prayer group. To wait on what God had next.

What he had next was painful and difficult. It was the death of my amazing mother, and the stroke that left me unable to walk or use my left hand. God told me to stop working because he knew I would not be able to work. He told me to stop leading because he knew it would not be able to lead. 2024 was spent learning how to walk, how to drink from a glass, and how to make eggs on my own. (Insert stroke recovery montage here.) He made life harder, and asked me if I still trusted Him. (Insert “I Got Nowhere Else to Go” scene from An Officer and a Gentileman) So my instructions were to be still and recover for the rest of the year… “The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.”

So spent just it watching and listening to what was happening around me. Being able to bear witness to the extraordinary events of the last 7 months, but preventing me from writing about my thoughts, which was tough. I still can't type like I used to, And even I'm composing this using voice to text. But I am more than half way back.

But one of the blessings of the last year Is the chance to watch closely while God answered the prayers of the previous 4 years of the grieving and faithful women who brought our petitions to him to save our children and our friends and our family and our country, and to take apart this horrible machine that has been built to devour them.

The bullet that was fired in Butler Pennsylvania is a turning point in history, where the public realized how desperate the evil was to stay alive and in control, and the turn of a very powerful man away from his own vanity and toward the recognition of God and his power.

Then the embrace between Bobby and Donald, and the birth of MAHA. Then the magnetic attraction to the movement of the public who spent 20 years ignoring us and insulting us. And then the election. And then Bobby's nomination. And this week finally, The beginning of the stripping away of the USAID curtain hides the deep state piggy bank that has been funding the fight against our children.

The media outlets like The New York Times and Politico that have prevented our families from being heard or taken seriously are being exposed for the deep state tools that they are. To see Christianity Today and leaders in the Southern Baptist convention exposed as the Shepherds for Sale that they have been accused of being has left me reeling. I spent years trying to get churches to listen to what is going on and they could not hear. Now we know why.

But this week to see the very specific prayer that God would remove the resources of the wicked and give them to those who will care for the poor begin to be answered... I can't really describe my emotions. For two days I had such joy and hope that this evil really would be over. But last night the pain of understanding what these unrepentantly evil people have done to my own child and my own family hit me hard. We always knew that billions in Pharma money was going to attacking our families, and preventing us from getting the help we need. But to see how much of that money was our own taxpayer money, well I wasn't ready for that.

I really should be writing an expo piece on all of the money that went to our attackers, But I kinda just don't have it in me right now. Suffice it to say one of Offit's projects was giving 1.5 million. But I think for now I need to focus on all the positive that is happening so I don't get swallowed up in the grief on what has been stolen from my son and my family. And so many of our friends and their beautiful children.

If someone else wants to start searching, feel free to start the crowdsourcing of our oppressors.

https://datarepublican.com/

For his anger is but for a moment, and his favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning. Psalm 30:5

God is faithful. Jesus is our redeemer. Dawn is coming.