In 2010 a group of four women, including myself, began editing together a book called “Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children.” It was a compendium of 25 different authors writing on their own points of view on vaccine injury. The chapter that I wrote was on the role that the government and the media played in the thimerosal debacle. I'm posting it here so that I can reference the information.

Chapter Eighteen

THE ROLE OF GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA, by Ginger Taylor

REVELATION OF HIGH MERCURY LEVELS IN THE CHILDHOOD VACCINE SCHEDULE

The most recent chapter in the long and controversial history of vaccine safety began in the United States in July 1999. That is when the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) issued a joint statement through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on mercury and vaccines. They stated that in the U.S. vaccine program at the time, “some children could be exposed to a cumulative level of mercury over the first six months of life that exceeds one of the federal guidelines.”i

The truth was that the amount of mercury in the childhood vaccine schedule grossly exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) maximum daily adult exposure for methylmercury, the form of mercury most closely related to thimerosal for which the government had established a guideline. The EPA sets the daily limit at 0.1 microgram per kilogram of weight.ii Based on that guideline, a baby weighing approximately five kilograms (eleven pounds) at two months of age should not receive more than 0.5 micrograms of mercury on the day of a doctor’s visit. At the time the AAP and USPHS joint statement was issued, infants at their two-month visit routinely received 62.5 micrograms of mercury, or 125 times the EPA’s limit. Studies have suggested that, for thimerosal (ethylmercury), “the accepted reference dose should be lowered to between 0.025 and 0.06 micrograms per kilogram per day,” meaning that the exposure at the two-month visit could be as high as 500—rather than 125—times the safe level.iii

In November 2002, Dr. Neal Halsey, director at the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the New York Times:

My first reaction was simply disbelief . . . if the labels had had the mercury content in micrograms, this would have been uncovered years ago. But the fact is, no one did the calculation.iv

At the time, USPHS claimed that, “there [are] no data or evidence of any harm caused by the level of exposure that some children may have encountered in following the existing immunization schedule.”v

However, the government made this safety claim before it had begun to look for evidence of harm. In November 1999, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) initiated a study to evaluate whether children receiving the highest amounts of thimerosal had suffered any ill effects. Thomas Verstraeten,vi the study’s lead epidemiologist, did not begin the study until four months after the government’s “no evidence of harm” claim. The CDC did not publish the results until 2003.vii The first phase of the Verstraeten study found an association between higher doses of thimerosal and neurodevelopmental disorders. In the second phase of his study, Verstraeten described his findings as “neutral.”viii

HHS further asserted in July 1999:

Given that the risks of not vaccinating children far outweigh the unknown and much smaller risk, if any, of exposure to thimerosal-containing vaccines over the first six months of life, clinicians and parents are encouraged to immunize all infants even if the choice of individual vaccine products is limited for any reason.ix (emphasis added)

With this single statement, the government took the position that the risk posed to children from exposure to thimerosal was both “unknown” and a “smaller risk” than exposure to childhood diseases. This suggested that public health officials could perform a risk-benefit analysis with no risk information for half of the equation.

HHS further asserted, “[i]nfants and children who have received thimerosal-containing vaccines do not need to be tested for mercury exposure.”x On what basis could HHS make this statement? It had not done (and still has not done) the underlying research to show that these children were not at risk and should not be screened for mercury toxicity. Without hard evidence, government nonetheless seemed eager to reassure parents that “no evidence of harm” meant “no harm” – even as it failed to look for evidence.

The mainstream media did not investigate HHS’s claims or recommendations, nor did it investigate those of vaccine safety advocates. None of the problems with the joint statement, the investigation, or the CDC’s handling of the thimerosal question came to light until 2005, when investigative journalist and author David Kirby’s book Evidence of Harm was released. The searing and detailed account exposed the questionable behavior and judgments of the CDC and HHS.xi Likely sensing the potential for public outrage, the CDC quickly took action and posted a notice on its website explaining that it would review the book and respond. By the end of 2005, however, the CDC had taken the notice down without responding. To this day, the government has offered no response to the book, and the media has done nothing to hold public health authorities accountable.

THIMEROSAL-CONTAINING VACCINES ARE LEGALLY CLASSIFIED AS HAZARDOUS MATERIAL

As potential hazards from vaccination began to be explored by the autism community, the EPA’s rules on mercury disposal and their application to thimerosal-containing vaccines became a focus. The realization that mercury levels in vaccines were so high that they were legally classified as hazardous materials, and that the law required they be disposed of according to hazmat protocols, led many to further doubt the government’s safety claims.

For example, Wisconsin’s hazardous waste disposal guidelines state that:

Some vaccines are preserved with 1:10,000 or 0.01 percent Thimerosal (see the vaccines in the table titled “Thimerosal Content in Some U.S. Licensed Vaccines” at www.vaccinesafety.edu/thi-table.htm that have .01% in the Thimerosal Concentration column). Thimerosal contains about 50 percent mercury by weight. Vaccines with 1:10,000 or 0.01 percent Thimerosal have about 50 mg/L mercury, which exceeds the 0.2 mg/L hazardous waste toxicity characteristic regulatory level for mercury. According to state and federal hazardous waste management requirements, discarded Thimerosal-preserved vaccines may need to be managed as hazardous waste, using waste code D009 (mercury). . . . It is illegal to manage Thimerosal-preserved vaccines as infectious waste or trash.

The mercury concentration in the previously used thimerosal-containing vaccines and the current flu vaccines is exponentially larger than what is considered hazmat material, or that is even allowed in safe drinking water, as outlined in Pediatrics:

0.5 parts per billion (ppb) of mercury kills human neuroblastoma cells.

2 ppb of mercury is the US EPA's limit for mercury in drinking water.

20 ppb of mercury destroys neuritis membrane structure.

200 ppb of mercury is the level in liquid that the EPA classifies as hazardous waste.

25,000 ppb of mercury is the concentration in the hepatitis B vaccine administered at birth in the United States from 1990 to 2001.

50,000 ppb of mercury is the concentration in multi dose DTaP and Hib vaccines, administered four times each in the 1990s to children at two, four, six, twelve and eighteen months of age; it is also the current "preservative" level in multi dose flu vaccines (in 94 percent of the supply), meningococcal vaccines, and tetanus vaccines (for children age seven and older). This can be confirmed by analyzing the multi dose vials.

Parents who reviewed this information understood the inherent problem with the CDC's recommendation that was in place until approximately 2003, which stated that hazardous material should be injected into infants beginning days after birth, and with its current recommendation to inject hazardous materials into all Americans beginning at six months of age, via the current yearly flu vaccination campaign. They did not overlook that the vaccine being injected into children in flu shot clinics, if spilled onto the floor, would trigger laws requiring immediate evacuation of the building and clean up by hazmat teams. This information was, however, seemingly lost on the media, who neither carried the information to the public nor demanded that the federal government explain this dramatic contradiction.

The media's failure to bring this to light continued through the conclusion of the 2009-2010 flu vaccine campaign, even as toxic-waste management companies promoted their services to dispose of the more than eighty million unused doses of the H1N1 vaccine in publications like Occupational Health and Safety Magazine:

Clean harbors, based in Norwell, Massachusetts, is offering the service to healthcare providers because multiple doses of the vaccine contain enough mercury-based Thimerosal to be treated as hazardous waste. . . . Clean Harbors of Norwell, Massachusetts, now offers H1N1 Vaccination Incineration Services that will profile, collect, and dispose of unused 2009 H1N1 vaccine for healthcare customers nationwide. Multiple doses of the vaccine contain enough mercury-based Thimerosal to be treated by the EPA as hazardous waste and will be incinerated.

VACCINE ENCEPHALOPATHY AND AUTISM

The Health Resources and Services Administration’sxii (HRSA) Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has a table of known vaccine injuries for which government offers compensation. The table lists “encephalopathy” as an outcome for the combination MMR (or any of the various individual measles, mumps, or rubella vaccines) and for the DTaP (or any pertussis containing vaccines). The symptoms of this encephalopathy (a medical term meaning brain disorder, brain damage, or a change in brain functioning) in a child who is eighteen-months or older include a “significantly decreased level of consciousness” which HRSA describes as:

(1) Decreased or absent response to environment (responds, if at all, only to loud voice or painful stimuli);

(2) Decreased or absent eye contact (does not fix gaze upon family members or other individuals); or

(3) Inconsistent or absent responses to external stimuli (does not recognize familiar people or things).xiii

Many parents have reported these symptoms in their previously typically functioning children after neurological regression following measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and pertussis containing (DPT or DTaP) vaccines.These parentshowever, reported that those symptoms were not used to diagnose their children with a vaccine-induced encephalopathy, but rather to diagnose them with autism. In addition, one of the signs of encephalopathy is seizure activity. Estimates suggest that one-quarter to one-third of those with an autism diagnosis also suffer from seizures.xiv

Were “vaccine-induced encephalopathy” and “autism” merely the same phenomenon, described from the vantage point of two different disciplines, medicine and mental health? Were cases of autism merely undiagnosed vaccine-induced encephalopathy, due to the lack of physician training regarding the recognition of vaccine injury? These questions never surfaced when the media ran stories regarding parental concerns about vaccine-induced autism—that is, until 2008, when the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) became national news.

THE HANNAH POLING CASE

In early 2008, Jon and Terry Poling announced to the press that HHS had conceded their daughter’s case of vaccine-induced autism. Ten-year-old Hannah Poling had regressed into autism after receiving nine vaccines in five shots during one office visit. The Polings argued that their daughter had a preexisting, asymptomatic, and undiagnosed mitochondrial dysfunction and sustained a neurological regression into autism from receiving vaccines at eighteen months of age. Jon Poling is a well-respected neurologist who was at Johns Hopkins at the time. and his wife Terry a registered nurse and an attorney. The Polings' medical testing following their daughter's regression was so thorough and their case so strong that HRSA conceded the case and elected to pay compensation without a hearing before the VICP. The government acknowledged, albeit in very evasive language, that vaccines were the culprit that led to Hannah Poling’s autism.

While the media had yet to rigorously scrutinize the vaccine-autism story, national and local consumer-safety and autism-awareness groups were organizing to share information and advocate for change. When CNN broadcast the Polings’ press conference live, the event poured gasoline on the already fiery vaccine safety debate. Federal public health officials were forced to comment on how vaccines cannot cause autism, even though they seemed to have done just that in little Hannah Poling. The government’s position on the Polings’ case and on vaccine-induced autism were completely at odds with one another, and the government’s clumsy and conflicting answers raised even more questions about vaccine safety:

Did vaccines cause Hannah’s autism?

Is mitochondrial dysfunction rare?

Did government deliberately mislead the public about Hannah’s injury?

Did the media pursue this news story appropriately?

Our government would not say that Hannah had autism, which she indeed does have.xv The VICP concession documentxvi said that Hannah has “a regressive encephalopathy with features of autism spectrum disorder.”xvii By definition, a person diagnosed with a disorder will have features of that disorder. Government attorneys had full access to Hannah Poling’s extensive medical files disclosing that she has DSM-diagnosed, full-syndrome autism. Yet, they referred to her neurological disorder in terms that sounded ambiguous, as if she has something like autism, but not autism. Hannah’s parents repeatedly clarified to the media that their daughter has full-syndrome autism. A scientific journal articlexviii further confirmed her diagnosis.

Where was the mainstream media? It failed in two respects. First, it continued to repeat the government’s euphemistic words, “autism-like symptoms,” thereby attempting to dodge the burning question—is the dramatic increase in the number of childhood vaccines causing the dramatic increase in autism incidence? Second, the media gave extensive airtime to vaccine-program defenders who seemed to turn the case on its head, blaming the victim for her own injury. In a twist of logic, they inferred that it wasn’t really the vaccines’ fault that Hannah was permanently injured; on the contrary, Hannah was merely a poor receptacle for lifesaving vaccines.

An article in the New Scientist declared, “Significantly, the government’s decision says nothing about whether vaccines cause autism. Instead, government lawyers concluded only that vaccines aggravated a preexisting cellular disorder in the child, causing brain damage that included features of autism.”xix This vague government pronouncement prompted the tongue-in-cheek response from a commenter, “Do cigarettes only aggravate preexisting genetic factors, causing lung damage including features of cancer?”xx In late 2010, reporter Sharyl Attkisson of CBS News summed up HHS's position, “In acknowledging Hannah’s injuries, the government said vaccines aggravated an unknown mitochondrial disorder Hannah had which didn’t 'cause' her autism, but 'resulted' in it.”xxi

CDC DIRECTOR DR. GERBERDING APPEARS ON CNN

A few days after the announcement, CDC Director Dr. Julie Gerberding appeared on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to explain the government’s position on the Poling case and vaccine-autism causation.

Gupta began the interview by noting that a child with regressive autism had been compensated and that government had conceded that vaccines had caused her “autism-like symptoms.” He zeroed in on a key question. Gupta asked whether Hannah had “autism” or “autism-like symptoms.”

Gerberding never answered.

She instead claimed that she had not read the Poling case file. Gupta failed to challenge this extraordinary and implausible statement. Gerberding was at the helm of the government agency responsible for the U.S. vaccine program and reported directly to Congress. A government agency conceded that vaccines caused Hannah Poling’s autism-like symptoms and Gerberding had not read her case file before appearing on national television?

In another extraordinary statement, Gerberding proceeded to explain a way in which vaccines can cause autism:

My understanding is that the child has what we think is a rare mitochondrial disorder and when children have this disease, anything that stresses them creates a situation where their cells just can’t make enough energy to keep their brains functioning normally. Now we all know that vaccines can occasionally cause fevers in kids, so if the child is immunized, got a fever or other complications from the vaccine then, if you are predisposed with a mitochondrial disorder, it can certainly set off some damage, some of the symptoms can be symptoms that have characteristics of autism.xxii

Gerberding had just said that vaccines can cause autism in children with mitochondrial disorders. Gupta passed right by this statement as well. Seeming not to have heard her, he instead asked, “As it stands, are we ready to say that vaccines do not cause autism?” Off the hook of the vaccine-autism causation question, Gerberding quickly responded:

What we can say absolutely, for sure, is that we don’t really understand the causes of autism. We’ve got a long way to go before we get to the bottom of this, but there have been at least 15 very good scientific studies, and the Institute of Medicine which has searched this out and they have concluded that there really is no association between vaccines and autism.xxiii

Dr. Julie Gerberding, director of the CDC, had just explained an association between vaccines and autism on national news. She then said there is no association between vaccines and autism.

Gupta did not challenge her on her conflicting statements. Instead, he allowed Gerberding to reinforce the government’s position that there is no link between vaccines and autism.

Two weeks earlier, the CDC had held a conference call with concerned physicians and insurance companies to discuss the Poling case.xxiv During the call, experts presented information that Hannah’s preexisting, mitochondrial dysfunction may not be so rare. An unpublished study of thirty children with regressive autism revealed that they all shared Hannah’s same biomarkers.xxv On the call it was estimated that up to one in fifty children, or 2 percent of the general population, may have a genetic mutation that places them at risk for mitochondrial dysfunction.xxvi This information had been in the press for three days when Gerberding gave the CNN interview and made the claim that Hannah’s condition was “rare.” But Gupta didn’t challenge her claim.

In the Washington Post, Gerberding offered additional, unsubstantiated words of reassurance to a concerned public:

While we recognize, and have recognized, mitochondrial disorders are associated with . . . autism-like syndrome, there is nothing about this situation that should be generalized to the risks of vaccines for normal children.xxvii

Gerberding failed to explain the seemingly simple phrase “normal children.” Hannah seemed “normal” before her shots, as did tens of thousands of children who regressed into autism after their shots. In fact, Hannah was above average socially and so highly verbal that, at the age of sixteen months, she had been chosen to be a “typical peer” to model appropriate social skills to developmentally disabled children in an early intervention program. Millions of concerned parents wonder about vaccine safety and which of their “normal” children might be at risk to develop autism after vaccination. How could they know?

Gerberding’s Washington Post statement raised several troubling questions:

By definition, regressive autism means that the children were, by all appearances, neurologically “normal” before their diagnosis. In the absence of criteria to identify susceptibility, aren’t all children “normal” before they regress into autism after vaccination?

How many other children with regressive autism following vaccination have asymptomatic, undiagnosed, mitochondrial dysfunction like Hannah Poling? Was Hannah diagnosed only because her father is a neurologist?

In the Hannah Poling scenario, a seemingly healthy child suffered a vaccine regression that gave her autism. Autism affects one percent of all U.S. children. Why aren’t we screening children before vaccination to make sure they are not susceptible, just like Hannah was?

Dr. Anne Schuchat, then assistant surgeon general and director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, answered the last question in an interview in the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Some have suggested that infants and children be screened for mitochondrial disorders before getting recommended vaccinations. Unfortunately, mitochondrial diseases are very difficult to diagnose and it is usually not possible to identify children with such disorders until there are signs of developmental decline. A definitive diagnosis often requires multiple blood tests and may also require a muscle or brain biopsy (removal of a portion for testing, usually under anesthesia). Therefore, providing routine screening tests on children who have no symptoms would bring other medical risks and raise many ethical questions.xxviii

Schuchat failed to mention that a simple blood test to screen for “soft biomarkers” of mitochondrial dysfunction is available and reasonably predictive.xxix She further failed to mention the medical risks and ethical questions raised by blindly vaccinating nearly all children when we know that some will have mitochondrial dysfunction that puts them at risk for neurological injury.

The following year, Gerberding resigned from the CDC and joined Merck & Co., Inc., the pharmaceutical giant, as head of its vaccine division. Merck manufactures several childhood vaccines, including the MMR. Notably, the MMR is the vaccine HRSA has admitted causes an encephalopathy that progresses into autism, and was among the vaccines that resulted in Hannah Poling’s regression into autism. While the autism advocacy community vigorously discussed and debated the Poling concession, Gerberding’s public statements on vaccine encephalopathy and autism, and her new employment, mainstream media once again remained mute.

AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS PRESIDENT DR. TAYLOE APPEARS ON THE TODAY SHOW

Pediatricians are on the front lines of vaccine administration and sales. Their professional association, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), has gone even further than the government in asserting vaccine safety. AAP President Dr. David Tayloe, Jr. appeared on the Today Show immediately following the Poling concession announcement and claimed that vaccines don’t cause any permanent injuries. When asked if vaccines should be used on every child, he responded,

Yes. I think any of the vaccines we have today have been tested and proven to be safe, and the credible studies don’t show any relationship between vaccines and permanent injury. So we favor this and we know that unless we have vaccination rates that are in the 90 to 95 percent range we are not going to prevent epidemics from coming into this country of measles, of polio, from countries where these diseases are still endemic. So it’s very important that we vaccinate all our children.xxx

Tayloe was incorrect. Not only are vaccines legally classified as “unavoidably unsafe,” vaccine package inserts list dozens of permanent injuries that occur following vaccination, and HHS itself oversees a table of known, compensable vaccine-induced injuries that include brain damage, paralysis, anaphylactic shock, seizure disorders, and death.xxxi

Despite the inaccuracy of Tayloe’s statement that there is no relationship between vaccines and permanent injury, the AAP never offered a correction. Neither the CDC nor HRSA nor FDA nor HHS offered clarification to the public. And the media, including Today Show interviewer Hoda Kotb, never challenged Tayloe’s statements, even though the show invited Tayloe on the air to discuss Hannah Poling who had received compensation because the government conceded that vaccines caused her autism.

It is important to note that Tayloe’s father, physician David Tayloe, Sr., was the defendant in a well-known vaccine injury case.xxxii The child sustained severe, life-long brain damage when the elder Tayloe inappropriately administered a DTP vaccine after a previous adverse reaction to that same vaccine. The judgment was the largest jury verdict in North Carolina for a medical malpractice case at that time, amounting to $3.5 million.xxxiii The reaction from doctors and pharmaceutical companies to this case and similar ones was swift and unequivocal. Led by the elder Tayloe, who was a local AAP official at the time, they demanded tort liability protection from injuries caused by vaccines. In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which includes provisions to shield doctors and manufacturers from liability and to compensate vaccine injury from taxpayer funds.xxxiv

[a] HRSA’S PRESS STATEMENT ON VACCINE-AUTISM CAUSATION

During reporter David Kirby’s investigation of the Poling case, he requested clarification of the government’s position on whether or not vaccines could cause autism in light of the VICP decision. HRSA’s Office of Communications responded:

From: Bowman, David (HRSA) [mailto:DBowman@hrsa.gov]

Sent: Friday, February 20, 2009 5:22 PM

To: ‘dkirby@nyc.rr.com’

Subject: HRSA Statement

David,

In response to your most recent inquiry, HRSA has the following

statement:

The government has never compensated, nor has it ever been ordered to

compensate, any case based on a determination that autism was actually

caused by vaccines. We have compensated cases in which children

exhibited an encephalopathy, or general brain disease. Encephalopathy

may be accompanied by a medical progression of an array of symptoms

including autistic behavior, autism, or seizures.

Some children who have been compensated for vaccine injuries may have

shown signs of autism before the decision to compensate, or may

ultimately end up with autism or autistic symptoms, but we do not track

cases on this basis.

Regards,

David Bowman

Office of Communications

Health Resources and Services Administration

301-443-3376xxxv

Bowman asserts that vaccines don’t cause autism, but that they do cause brain damage that can result in autism. However, HRSA doesn't track that. Kirby and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., published this email, but the mainstream media again failed to report it to the public.

Assistant Surgeon General Schuchat’s 2009 Appearance on The Doctors

In the fall of 2009, Dr. Schuchat appeared on the television program, The Doctors - and told the public, “You can’t get seriously ill from a regular flu vaccine.” Schuchat is incorrect. Flu vaccine injury is well documented. The VICP has compensated cases of serious injury from the traditional flu vaccine, as we have described in Lisa Marks Smith's case. Schuchat goes on to say,

Now the other questions people have - and, I get this all the time - is about mercury. It’s about the thimerosal preservative. I want to say there have been a lot of studies about that. There’s no scientific link between the thimerosal preservative and any kind of long-term problem.xxxvi

Again, Schuchat is incorrect. In scientific and medical literature, there is extensive research linking mercury and the mercury-based vaccine preservative thimerosal to serious health problems. A sampling of this research is available in the appendix to this chapter. Again, the media failed to fulfill its duty to the public. The media made no challenge, inquiry or even follow up investigation after The Doctors.

The response of the autism community to the Poling decision was to ask the logical question, “How many other cases of vaccine induced autism have been paid from the VICP that were never announced to the public?”

In April 2011, a paper in the Pace Environmental Law Review xxxvii (See Ch. ___) revealed that 83 children who received compensation in the VICP for vaccine-induced brain damage also have autism or an autism spectrum disorder. These findings

once again raised concern about a causal relationship between vaccines and autism, but the government did nothing to investigate. Then, in April 2012, the CDC announced that the autism rate had increased from 1 in 110 to 1 in 88 in just two years.xxxviii There was no explanation from the government for this dramatic increase. Following a New York City press conference by several autism groups calling for new hearings on the autism epidemic and the VICP, as well as the firings of several federal public health officials tasked with overseeing the autism research and response efforts,xxxix Indiana Congressman Dan Burton joined the demand. In an article in The Hill,entitled “It is time to re-engage on the autism epidemic.” Burton, referring to previous oversight hearings under his leadership, wrote, “Our investigations found that over the years the system had broken; and what was supposed to be quick and fair became slow and contentious. There has been no Congressional oversight of VICP in the last decade, and the system has not improved; if anything it has gotten worse. It is time for Congress to revisit this issue and consider substantially reforming this program.”xl Autism parents are still waiting.

PUBLIC HEALTH STATEMENTS ON VACCINE SAFETY TODAY

Thimerosal

Despite the continuing, alarming rise in autism prevalence and significant concerns, on its website discussing thimerosal, CDC states:

There is no convincing evidence of harm caused by the low doses of thimerosal in vaccines, except for minor reactions like redness and swelling at the injection site.xli

In carefully crafted language, the CDC no longer claims “no evidence of harm” as it did in 1999 but rather that there is “no convincing evidence of harm,” implicitly recognizing that there is some evidence of harm but the CDC has decided not to be “convinced” by it.

Vaccines and Autism

The current CDC web site offers this response to the question, “Do vaccines cause autism spectrum disorders?”

“A: [There are] many studies that have looked at whether there is a relationship between vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASDs). To date, the studies continue to show that vaccines are not [sic] associated with ASDs.”xlii

This statement does not accurately depict the state of vaccine safety science today. While some studies do not find evidence of an association between vaccines, heavy metal components such as thimerosal, and autism, many do. The peer-reviewed meta-analysis released by DeSoto and Hitlan, addressed in Chapter 7 (“An Urgent Call for More Research), found that 74 percent of the relevant studies support an association between autism and heavy metals such as thimerosal and autism.

Contrary to the CDC’s statement, there are now approximately 60 studies that support the autism-vaccine causation theory.xliii However, parents, attempting to make fully informed decisions about vaccinating their children, who Google “Do vaccines cause autism spectrum disorders?" will see the page containing the CDC's inaccurate claim as the first search result that is returned to them. The trust those parents have that the government is giving them accurate information is misplaced.

In early 2012, in preparation for the paperback version of Vaccine Epidemic, CDC was contacted directly to ascertain their current stance on vaccine autism causation. Thomas W. Skinner of the Centers for Disease Control, Office of the Director, Office of the Associate Director for Communication responded:

“Subject: Re: MI-Normal-Book author-Autism/Vaccine

Date: Sat, 28 Apr 2012 20:32:40 +0000

From: Skinner, Thomas W. (CDC/OD/OADC) <tws3@cdc.gov>

To: 'ginger@adventuresinautism.com'

Autism presents difficult challenges for thousands of families across the United States. Scientists do not know what causes autism. However, very thorough studies conducted by some of the world’s brightest scientists simply do not point to an association between vaccines and autism. Hopefully additional research will someday provide answers as to what is the cause or causes of autism.”

Because this statement is inconsistent with current research, I sent Mr. Skinner a follow-up email, in which I brought to his attention a list of sixty studies (listed in Appendix __) that point to an association between vaccines and autism. I had three inquiries: 1) the list of studies that "do not point to an association between vaccines and autism; " 2) the reasons for the CDC’s failure to mention any of the studies that point to an association between vaccines and autism; and 3) the person or panel responsible for approving his statement.

No reply was forthcoming from the CDC as of the publication of this edition.

HHS Secretary Sebelius’s “Don’t Give Equal Weight” Request to the Media

This chapter presents just a few of many examples of incomplete or misleading government statements on vaccine safety. Why does the press allow them to continue? One answer may be because the government has asked the press to do so.

In March 2010, while discussing the H1N1 flu, Readers Digest asked HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, “What can be done about public mistrust of vaccines?” Sebelius replied,

There are groups out there that insist that vaccines are responsible for a variety of problems despite all scientific evidence to the contrary. We have reached out to media outlets to try to get them to not give the views of these people equal weight in their reporting to what science has shown and continues to show about the safety of vaccines.xliv

Neither the Administration nor Readers Digest clarified this remarkable disclosure, so it remains unclear which press outlets HHS contacted, what HHS asked the press not to report, or who complied with the request. But again, the mainstream media failed to pursue a story on potential vaccine injury, as well as a compelling story about government’s request for censorship.

The Thorsen DOJ Indictment Further Erodes CDC Credibility

Shortly after the 1999 admission that the children’s vaccine schedule contained high levels of mercury, Dr. Diane Simpson, the deputy director of the National Immunization Program at the CDC, sought to commission research on the relationship between vaccines and autism.xlv After an international search, Dr. Simpson hired a team of researchers at the Statins Serum Institute in Denmark, led by Dr. Poul Thorsen. The first of several studies commissioned by CDC and carried out by the Thorsen team was entitled, “Thimerosal and the Occurrence of Autism: Negative Ecological Evidence From Danish Population-Based Data.” This study reported that removing thimerosal from vaccines in Denmark correlated to a rise – not a decrease - in autism rates, and that, “[our] ecological data do not support a correlation between thimerosal-containing vaccines and the incidence of autism.”

This study was criticized by many for significant methodological flaws.xlvi In particular, because, the researchers used a change in the reporting criteria in Denmark’s autism database as if it represented an actual increase in the autism rate, misleadingly suggesting that Denmark’s autism rate rose when thimerosal-containing vaccines no longer were used. Subsequent studies by the Thorsen team similarly were beset by methodological shortcomings.

However, concern about Thorsen goes beyond flawed research. In early 2010, two Danish newspapersxlvii reported that a lead researcher – later identified as Thorsen - was suspected of embezzling approximately $1.7 million from Aarhus University in 2009 and fleeing the country. Subsequent stories have raised many questions about Thorsen’s employment at various American universities and elsewhere.

xlviii.xlix

In April 2011, media reported that the US Department of Justice had indicted Thorsen “on charges of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly concocting a scheme to steal more than $1 million in autism research money from the” CDC.l

In 2012, reports surfaced that Thorsen was back in Denmark, about to stand trial for tax evasion. Those charges were dismissed on technical grounds,li but recent stories suggest that Danish authorities may appeal the ruling.lii A call to US authorities confirmed that Thorsen is on the FBI list of those they wish to extradite to face charges in, but there is no time line on his extradition, and no confirmation that an extradition request has been filed with Danish authorities.

CDC has not commented on the strange case of Poul Thorsen, nor has it

issued any statement that removes his work from the list of research that they use to determine whether or not vaccines are associated with autism.

A Modern-Day Semmelweis Reflex

Just as government hails vaccines as a cornerstone of public health, the medical community upholds vaccination as a miracle of modern medicine. If it seems almost impossible that public denial of vaccine injury could exist on such a huge scale, it should be recognized that there is established precedent for such a phenomenon.

In the mid-1800s in Vienna, Austria, mothers were dying shortly after childbirth from a now-extinct illness known as puerperal fever or “child bed fever.” A woman entering the hospital to give birth had a roughly 16 percent chance that she would die before taking her baby home. The mortality rate of mothers giving birth in the midwife centers, however, was lower.

In 1847, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, professor of obstetrics at the University of Pest, performed an autopsy on a colleague who had died from the fever, and then fell ill with it himself. He postulated that small particles of the disease may have been left on his hands and surmised that the maternal death rate from childbed fever was so high because doctors and medical students at the teaching hospital were not properly washing their hands after exams and autopsies of fever patients, before delivering newborns.

He instituted new sterilization guidelines and the death rate in the obstetrics and gynecology ward fell to 1.27 percent.liii

When Semmelweis's colleague published the information, rather than finding it cause for celebration, the medical community lashed out against Semmelweis. He was mocked, attacked, and run out of the profession. He subsequently suffered a nervous breakdown. Semmelweis was invited by a colleague to visit an asylum for the mentally ill under the pretense of offering his professional opinion, but was instead locked inside, where he died two weeks later. Conflicting stories report that he died after being physically assaulted by the staff, or alternatively, that he died from puerperal fever. Two decades would pass after Semmelweis's discovery before the work of Louis Pasteur and Joseph Lister helped to usher in the modern era of sanitation and hygiene, including medical sterilization.

In serving the public, Semmelweis delivered the unwelcome news to doctors that they were largely responsible for the deaths of new mothers. It was bad news that they were not prepared to hear. This phenomenon has come to be known as the Semmelweis Reflex—the reflex like rejection, often in the medical community, of new scientific information without proper investigation.liv

Today’s vaccine injury denialism is a modern-day Semmelweis Reflex. Pediatricians who care passionately about the welfare of children understandably find repulsive the idea that autism is largely iatrogenic. Statements offered by government agencies (i.e., HHS and the CDC) and medical professionals (i.e., the AAP) offer plausible deniability to those who do not want to know or admit that the vaccines they are administering are capable of causing serious damage to a population, let alone to the individual children in their own practices.

The Government and Media’s Lack of Accountability

It is the responsibility of government to pursue public health and to base its decisions on sound science. It is the responsibility of the media to challenge governmental assertions and investigate their claims. The media’s unwillingness to follow the story on vaccines and autism and to ask hard-hitting questions has resulted in a larger failure: an absence of accountability.

The public's trust in government and the press continue to erode as stories of corruption, bad faith, and abuse of authority continue to surface. Despite government and media attempts to manage the vaccine safety narrative, parents, the main stakeholders in this debate, are catching on. In its October 2010 survey,lv the University of Michigan revealed that vaccine safety is the top research priority for 89 percent of parents. As always, the American people are their own last line of defense. Today, the American people must bring reason, responsibility, and prudence to the national childhood vaccine program.

i Statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the United States Public Health Service, July 7, 1999 4:15 PM, accessed October 18th, 2010, http://www.hhs.gov/nvpo/vacc_safe/bthi1.htm.

ii National Research Council, Toxicological Effects of Methylmercury 11 (National Academic Press 2000), available at http://www.nap.edu/openbook.php?record_id=9899&page=R1 (citing the Environmental protection agency’s guideline of 0.1 microgram per kilogram per day).

iii Steven G. Gilbert & Kimberly S. Grant-Webster, Neurobehavioral Effects of Developmental Methylmercury Exposure, 103 Environmental Health Perspectives 135 (supp. 6) (1995).

iv “The Not So-Crackpot Autism Theory,” New York Times, November 10, 2002, http://www.nytimes.com/2002/11/10/magazine/10AUTISM.html?ei=1&en=99d1b535fa33bba3&ex=1037894857&pagewanted=print&position=top

v Joint Statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the United States Public Health Service, July 7, 1999 4:15 PM, http://www.hhs.gov/nvpo/vacc_safe/bthi1.htm

vi Verstraeten was an employee of vaccine maker GlaxoSmithKline at the time his study was published. Verstraeten, Thomas. “Thimerosal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and GlaxoSmithKline”, Pediatrics, 2004;113;932.

vii Verstraeten T, Davis RL, DeStefano F, Lieu TA, Rhodes PH, Black SB, Shinefield H, Chen RT; Vaccine Safety Datalink Team. “Safety of thimerosal-containing vaccines: a two-phased study of computerized health maintenance organization databases.” Pediatrics 112 (2003): 1039–48.

viii Thomas Verstraeten, “Thimerosal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and GlaxoSmithKline”, Pediatrics, 2004;113;932, http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/cgi/reprint/113/4/932.pdf

ix Joint Statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the United States Public Health Service, July 7, 1999 4:15 PM, http://www.hhs.gov/nvpo/vacc_safe/bthi1.htm

x Joint Statement of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the United States Public Health Service, July 7, 1999 4:15 PM, http://www.hhs.gov/nvpo/vacc_safe/bthi1.htm

xi David Kirby, Evidence of Harm: Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic: A Medical Controversy,(New York: St. Martins Press, 2005)

xii HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Among other responsibilities, it oversees the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. http://www.hrsa.gov/about/index.html.

xiii Vaccine Injury Table, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, Health Resources and Serivices Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, http://www.hrsa.gov/vaccinecompensation/table.htm

xiv Paola Giovanardi RossiCorresponding Author Contact Information, a, Antonia Parmeggiania, Véronique Bachb, Margherita Santuccia and Paola Viscontia, “EEG features and epilepsy in patients with autism”, Brain and Development, Volume 17, Issue 3, May-June 1995, Pages 169-174

xv Jon S. Poling, MD, PhD, Richard E. Frye, MD, PhD, John Shoffner, MD, Andrew W. Zimmerman, MD , “Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child With Autism,” Journal of Child Neurology Volume 21, Number 2, February 2006

xvi David Kirby, “The Vaccine-Autism Court Document Every American Should Read”, The Huffington Post, February 26, 2008, accessed October 20, 2010, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-kirby/the-vaccineautism-court-d_b_88558.html

xvii David Kirby, “Government Concedes Vaccine-Autism Case in Federal Court - Now What?” The Huffington Post, February 25, 2008, accessed October 20, 2010, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-kirby/government-concedes-vacci_b_88323.html

xviii Jon S. Poling, MD, PhD, Richard E. Frye, MD, PhD, John Shoffner, MD, Andrew W. Zimmerman, MD , “Developmental Regression and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in a Child With Autism,” Journal of Child Neurology Volume 21, Number 2, February 2006

xix Jim Giles, “Autism payout reignites vaccine controversy,” New Scientist, March 8, 2008, http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg19726464.100-autism-payout-reignites-vaccine-controversy.html

xx Ibid.

xxi Sharyl Attkisson, “Family to Receive $1.5M+ in First-Ever Vaccine-Autism Court Award,” CBS Evening News/CBS News Investigates Blog, September 9, 2010, http://www.cbsnews.com/8301-31727_162-20015982-10391695.html

xxii Taylor, Ginger, “CDC Chief Admits that Vaccines Trigger Autism,” April 2, 2008. Online video clip. YouTube. Accessed on October 19, 2010,

xxiii Housecall: Unraveling the Mystery of Autism, with Sanjay Gupta, Cable News Network, March 29, 2008

xxiv David Kirby, “The Next Big Autism Bomb: Are 1 in 50 Kids Potentially At Risk?” The Huffington Post, March 26, 2008, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/david-kirby/the-next-big-autism-bomb-_b_93627.html.

xxv These children were part of the same autism treatment program and were not randomly selected.

xxvi Ibid.

xxvii Shankar Vedantam, “Fathering Autism: A Scientist Wrestles With the Realities of His Daughter’s Illness,” The Washington Post, July 1, 2008 http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/06/27/AR2008062703023.html?sid=ST2008070101784&pos=

xxviii Anne Schuchat, “Vaccines’ benefits outweigh dangers:Autism claim shouldn’t deter parents,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution, March 26, 2008, http://www.ajc.com/opinion/content/opinion/stories/2008/03/25/vaccinesed_0326.html

xxix David A. Geier, Mark R. Geier, “Autism Spectrum Disorder-associated Biomarkers for Case Evaluation: Mitochondrial Dysfunction Biomarkers,” Medscape Today, http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/584398_6

xxx “The Today Show,” National Broadcasting Corporation. March 11, 2008, http://adventuresinautism.blogspot.com/2008/03/aap-president-tells-giant-easily.html

xxxi Vaccine Injury Table, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, last accessed November 2, 2010, http://www.hrsa.gov/vaccinecompensation/table.htm

xxxii Forehand v. Tayloe, E. District of North Carolina, verdict delivered May 1, 1985; see

xxxiii http://www.karneylaw.com/Verdicts-Settlements/Top-5-Verdicts-Settlements.shtml#2

xxxiv “National and state AAP leader, Dr. Tayloe Sr., was medical home advocate,” AAP News Vol. 31 No. 8 August 2010, p. 36, http://aapnews.aappublications.org/cgi/content/full/31/8/36-a

xxxv Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and David Kirby, “The Vaccine Court: Autism Debate Continues,” The Huffington Post, February 24, 2009, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-david-kirby/vaccine-court-autism-deba_b_169673.html

xxxvi Everything You Need To Know About The Flu, “The Doctors,” October 26, 2009, Stage 29, LLC

xxxvii Mary Holland, Louis Conte, Robert Krakow, and Lisa Colin, Unanswered Questions from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program: A Review of Compensated Cases of Vaccine-Induced Brain Injury, 28 Pace

Envtl. L. Rev. 480 (2011), http://digitalcommons.pace.edu/pelr/vol28/iss2/6

xxxviii Jon Baio, Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorders — Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, 14 Sites, United States, 2008, March 30, 2012 / 61(SS03);1-19 http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss6103a1.htm?s_cid=ss6103a1_w

xxxix The Canary Party, The Canary Party and Grassroots Autism Organizations Call for Firings of Health Officials in the Wake of New Autism Numbers, April 2, 2012, http://canaryparty.org/index.php/the-news/100-the-canary-party-and-grassroots-autism-organizations-call-for-firings-of-health-officials-in-the-wake-of-new-autism-numbers

xl Dan Burton, It Is Time to Re-Engage on the Autism Epidemic, The HIll's Congressional Blog, April 24, 2012, http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/223265-it-is-time-to-re-engage-on-the-autism-epidemic

xli http://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/concerns/thimerosal/index.html, Page last modified: February 11, 2010, Page last reviewed: September 15, 2010

xlii http://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/topics.html, Page last reviewed: May 13, 2010, Page last updated: May 13, 2010

xliii Ginger Taylor “No Evidence of Any Link,” AdventuresInAutism.com, June 14th, 2007, accessed May 1st, 2012, http://adventuresinautism.blogspot.com/2007/06/no-evidence-of-any-link.html

xliv Arthur Allen, “H1N1: The Report Card,” Readers Digest, March 2010, http://www.rd.com/health-slideshows/h1n1-the-report-card/article174741-1.html

xlv Handley, JB, Frantic: CDC’s Dr. Diane Simpson Travels the World to Find Dr. Poul Thorsen, Age of Autism, http://www.ageofautism.com/2010/03/frantic-cdcs-dr-diane-simpson-travels-the-world-to-find-dr-poul-thorsen.html

xlvi Handley, JB, "First Fraud: Dr. Poul Thorsen and the original “Danish Study" Age of Autism, March 8, 2010, http://www.ageofautism.com/2010/03/first-fraud-dr-poul-thorsen-and-the-original-danish-study.html

xlvii Maja Nielsen and Morten Ravn, translated by Ulla Danielson, SWINDLE FOR MILLIONS AT AARHUS UNIVERSITY

Aarhus Stiftstidende, Febuary 10, 2010, http://stiften.dk/aarhus/forsker-svindlede-millioner-paa-universitetet;

Researcher accused of cheating Uni out of millions, The Copenhagen Post, February 11, 2010, http://www.cphpost.dk/news/international/89-international/48229-researcher-accused-of-cheating-uni-out-of-millions.html

xlviii Dan Olmsted, Mark Blaxill, Poul Thorsen's Mutating Resume, Age of Autism, March 10, 2010 http://www.ageofautism.com/2010/03/poul-thorsens-mutating-resume.html

xlix http://www.dsm5.org/MeetUs/Pages/BioPoulThorsen.aspx

l Dane indicted for defrauding CDC, Atlanta Business Chronicle, April 13, 2011, http://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/news/2011/04/13/dane-indicted-for-defrauding-cdc.html

li Ulla Danielsen, "BREAKING NEWS: DANISH HIGH COURT DISMISSES CASE OF GROSS TAX EVASION AGAINST FORMER DANISH AUTISM RESEARCHER POUL THORSEN", nbjour, http://nbjour.wordpress.com/2012/03/26/breaking-news-danish-high-court-dismisses-case-of-gross-tax-evasion-against-former-danish-autism-researcher-poul-thorsen/

lii Ulla Danielsen, "BREAKING: PROSECUTOR WANTS DANISH HIGHEST COURT TO RECONSIDER DISMISSED THORSEN TAX CASE", nbjour, http://nbjour.wordpress.com/2012/04/13/breaking-prosecutor-wants-danish-highest-court-to-reconsider-dismissed-thorsen-tax-case/

liii Notable Name Database, Ignaz Semmelweis, http://www.nndb.com/people/601/000091328/

liv Bálint P, Bálint G, “The Semmelweis-reflex,” Orv Hetil. July 26, 2009;150(30):1430.

lv “Parents want research on vaccine safety,” UPI.com, October 12, 2010, http://www.upi.com/Health_News/2010/10/12/Parents-want-research-on-vaccine-safety/UPI-39721286941024/.