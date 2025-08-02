Things are really coming to a head for the Vaccine Industrial Complex. Before the end of the year the vaccine industry may be facing:

the repeal of their vaccine injury liability protection, the repeal of the Prep Act, the HHS report on vaccine autism causation, the removal of pharmaceutical advertising on TV ( Ending their ownership of the legacy media), the reform of the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (which could also end up determining the vaccines can cause autism) a Trump requirement that religious vaccine exemptions be available in all 50 states.



It is the perfect storm of all their nightmare scenarios.

Will 2025 be the year industry that did the most FAs in modern history have all the FOs fall on them at once ?

The vaccine injury industry is further decrying the fact that so many people are opting out of vaccinating their children and even though religious vaccine exemptions have been taken away in four states, the national rate of vaccine exemption usage is rising.

The vaccine sales team is very upset that they are losing market share. They overplayed their hand in 2020, in their insistence that everyone join them in the vaccine religion, and do not want to deal with the backlash.

AAP is decrying the measures that seek to make them accountable, insisting that all religious exemptions be removed in all states. This would mean that all non homeschooling families would have to go to their local AAP affiliated Vaccine Store how much to talk to one of their sales representatives on why they think their products are right for your child.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't matter what you think, the law says you have to buy it anyway.

Team Vaccine has been vociferously complaining about the threat that Secretary Kennedy is to their business model, (even plotting his ouster) but the irony is that Kennedy is not the only threat. All three branches of the federal government are becoming involved.

And none of this can be a surprise to them.

They knew there was a problem with vaccines and autism from 1943 from the 1st paper on autism that reported onset of a case following a smallpox vaccine.

It was reported again in Germany in 1976 that the smallpox vaccine triggered autism.

And if those in charge of the vaccine program hadn't noticed those two papers in 1985 Congress ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate a link between the pertussis vaccine and autism.

in 1991 the report that Congress ordered was released and it found that there was no place to look to find a link between vaccines and autism because nobody was paying attention to vaccine adverse reactions that did not have a diagnosis after 30 days.

That same year a memo was circulated at vaccine maker Merck when someone at the company discovered that as the vaccine schedule had increased dramatically after the 1986 national childhood vaccine injury act, that there was a large amount of mercury in the vaccine program. They did not act on this, or report it out of the company, and a 15 years later the LA Times discovered the“Merck Memo,” and published it.

In the mid 90s the mother of a child with autism, noticing how much autism she was seeing, went door to door in her town in brick Township New Jersey asking people if they had children with an autism diagnosis. She found an inordinate number of cases. So she called the CDC and they came to Brick and found that yes, she had discovered an autism cluster. They then left town and never came back. They did nothing.

In 1999 someone in HHS noticed what Merck had noticed eight years earlier, that there was a lot of mercury in the vaccine schedule. So they did what governments do and issued a press release saying that they had found a lot of mercury in the vaccine schedule, butnot to worry, there was no evidence of harm, before they had even looked for any evidence of harm. Shortly there after when they started finding evidence of harm they had a meeting in Simpsonwood, Georgia test figure out how to cover up the evidence of harm.

Then in 2005 an intrepid reporter published a book called “Evidence of Harm.” Blowing the whole operation wide open. CDC put a note on their web page that said they were reviewing the book and would have a response shortly. After a few months they took the notice down and never mentioned it again.

Our intrepid reporter followed it up with an expose in Rolling Stone, Deadly Immunity, Co-written by none other than Robert F Kennedy jr., democratic royalty and darling of the environmental movement. Subsequently the Democrats and the environmental movement became instrumental in the corporate attack on Mr. Kennedy that has lasted until this day.

Cut to current day and my 18 year read of the scientific literature has found 239 papers that build a rich tapestry of evidence of harm to our children from the vaccine program specifically demonstrated that vaccines can cause autism. In that 20 years parents in ever growing numbers have walked away from Pediatrics because of the harm done to their own children followed by the denial of medical treatment for these injuries, and harassment of families that ask for help.

A more detailed accounting of this history, with links to sources, can be found here.

In 2025 this problem has reached a crescendo to the point where Kennedy is now in charge of the entire health infrastructure that he was urging the reform of at the beginning of the century. Voters put him there when Donald Trump partnered with Kennedy and became a vehicle for the MAHA movement that only exists because no president or anyone in health authority in 1943, or 1976, or 1986, or 1991, or 1998, or 1999, or any of the 2000s, did anything about the vaccine injury problem.

If they were ever going to face the consequences of what they had done I think it would have been in 2005 when David Kirby published evidence of harm, Robert F Kennedy junior joined in the effort, the small group of parents working on the issue became many large groups of parents working on the issue, and the blogosphere communication network was launched. Every year the evidence of harm pile becomes higher and higher, and every year the vaccine injury industry doubles down.

And even now the Naked Emperor is still demanding that you appreciate his couture, and launching attacks on the MAHA movement which they consider a monster, without recognizing that, if it is a monster, it is the monster that they made.

The Vaccine Injury Industry is Baghdad Bob standing on a rooftop declaring that everything is fine as you can hear the boots of the American soldiers approaching from blocks away.

They are literally addicts. Giving liability protection to corporations turns them into junkies who feast on money and power.

The practice of medicine has been nothing if not a “God Complex” dispenser to those who practice it. The amount of pride and hubris that is baked into the system now is completely demonic. They will never stop with the propaganda because they are addicted to the propaganda. They fully believe, as all narcissists do, that nothing is their fault and everything is the fault of the people that they have abused.

Bruno Bettelheim, who took over autism treatment in America in the mid 20th century, was the biggest villain in the history of autism, until the current era. He believed that autism was caused by mothers who hated their children, I'm at the proper treatment for autism was removing children from their mothers and raising them in Group homes that taught them that their mothers hated them. The mothers were then put into psychoanalysis with the freudians so they could understand why they hated their children. In the 1960s a hero Navy psychologist, Bernard Rimland, PhD, put the horrifying theory and practice to bed, when he announced that his own beloved son with autism was not mentally ill, but physically sick. Even so Bettelheim went to his grave believing that he was right, and the mothers were the problem.

Long after everyone had dispensed with his horrible, evil destructive theory, he stood by it even on his deathbed. It is the same disease that vaccine promoters are suffering from now, and they will never believe that they were the problem. They will continue to abuse mothers and children until someone stops them.

That is the way this ends.