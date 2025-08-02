Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
3d

Ginger, you’re right on point with everything you say. And the most egregious of all is their total unconcern about the ever expanding autism rate.

It’s one in 19 in California. It’s one and 17 in Northern Ireland. Nobody cares.

If we don’t stop this now, we will vaccinate ourselves back to the Stone Age .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
3d

I wish they would be honest and show the entire 100% on the graph. The 3.5% exemption rate is barely a blip.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture