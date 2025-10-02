I’ve been trying to come up with an analogy for what I see Trump doing, and I haven’t been able to figure out how to say it—until now, thanks to Kevin McKernan.

It’s a “keep your enemies closer” offense. While every president since Reagan has had their foot on the gas of the Vaccine Injury Industry, Trump seems to have shifted to a strategy of hitting the brakes, then the gas, then the brakes again, and so on. This allows him, if he chooses, to gradually hit the gas less often and the brakes more often over time.

I see him holding out a “bait” package that includes waiving 100% tariff that he was going to impose on their drugs boosting their stock that makes Pharma/Bio obligated to him. Grok estimates this is worth more than $500 billion to pharma . He has essentially bought them, and now he can set the rules of the game. This way he can move much further on the vaccine/toxicity/Autism issue than he could otherwise—and Pharma/Bio will still have to genuflect to him.

Gas, brakes, repeat.

Many people in MAHA are upset that he isn’t all brakes all the time. But in this political reality, you can’t just slam on the brakes. You have to slow the velocity dramatically so the car isn’t torn apart by stopping at full speed. Eventually, you can stop using the gas pedal, but you’ll still need to pump the brakes—or you’ll skid and hit a wall.

This looks to me like a controlled demolition of the vaccine injury problem.

And remember: Trump can give Pfizer all the money in the world, but if they can’t make a product that passes the new gold-standard science, it will never get FDA approval… and Trump controls the FDA.

Trump looks to be moving on the pharmaceutical industry so that it becomes obligated to him. He’s just purchased a huge chunk of Bobby’s enemy.

This is an important thread by Kevin McKernan. He’s right about Trump’s tactic, but wrong to say it’s something to be upset about. Read this thread about how to “CROSS RUFF.”

I’ve been fighting the vaccine injury problem for 21 years, ever since my son was harmed. I am NOT “pissed that your injuries are a negotiation game,” as Kevin McKernan thinks I should be, because for the first time in four decades a president is moving forward to fix the problem. I’ve chosen to believe that Trump will make sure our families are compensated for what was done to us.

First, because they’ve already said they’ll soon announce changes to the vaccine injury compensation program. Second, because Bobby has been walking beside us and showing up for us for 20 years, and I know his heart is making sure all of our children are cared for and healed as much as possible.

As a rule, I never trust politicians. But I’ve never trusted a politician as much as I trust Bobby Kennedy.

As long as Trump stays loyal to Bobby, I will stay loyal to Trump.

I think that’s probably the sentiment of most every MAHA person.