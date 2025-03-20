“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” - 1st Amendment to the US Constitution.

Religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions exist for good reason.

There are vaccines made with, and containing, materials that are religiously and morally objectionable to many Americans. At the top of that list are the WI-38 and MRC-5 cell lines, taken from the lung tissue of a female and a male child (respectively) aborted around their third month of gestation.

The WI-38 and MRC-5 cells are used to grow viruses, and are destroyed in the vaccine manufacturing process, however their residual human blood products and DNA fragments remain in the final product as delivered. The current vaccine industry push to remove the 1st Amendment religious rights of Americans in all states will result in the requirement that members of the public who are vehemently opposed to the practice of abortion, and who do not wish to do business with the industries that trade in these types of cell lines, will be required to purchase and inject aborted fetal cell remains in order to fully participate in American society.

Cell lines have a shelf-life, thus research into new aborted fetal cell lines is ongoing. The list of such cell lines in development, in medical use outside of vaccines, or included in new vaccines not yet currently on the CDC recommended schedule, include: WALVAX 2, Procell92/HEK-293, PER C6, and WI-26. Cell line development from abortions continue.

Further, there are additional morally and religiously objectionable materials in vaccines that Americans will be forced to inject to prevent them from becoming second class citizens whose rights are limited. The full vaccine ingredients list for review: https://www.vaccinesafety.edu/components-excipients/

Many Americans will find the use of bovine serum and porcine ingredients religiously objectionable. They have the right to refuse products using and containing human and animal biological material without coercion.

This is only the beginning of the list of potential religious objections to full participation in the US National Vaccine Plan.

The vaccine industry, which has had its liability for death and injury from these medical products removed for the last four decades, has allowed products classified as "unavoidably unsafe" to be marketed as "safe and effective," and has lobbied for their mandate for education, employment and a growing number of programs and freedoms. This fraudulent tactic has convinced state and local governments to remove religious vaccine exemptions, and is gaining momentum with the industry push to force the sale of their products, known to be dangerous to some of the members of the public, to the entire public.

In 2017, at Passover, Rochester County, New York, attempted to bar Orthodox Jews from attending services at their local house of worship unless they received the MMR II vaccine. https://www.jewishpress.com/news/us-news/ny/on-passover-eve-rockland-county-bars-the-unvaccinated-from-synagogues/2019/04/17/

Vaccine mandates have become a civil rights issue, and it is time for the federal government to step in and protect the 1st Amendment rights of its citizens.

The Vaccines for Children Program (VFC) is a federally funded program that provides funding for vaccines in the United States. An Executive Order must be issued that any state or municipality that fails to provide its citizens with an unrestricted, unreviewable religious exemption to any vaccine mandate, is disqualified from receiving VFC funding or any other federal funding, in order to protect the free exercise of religion in the United States.