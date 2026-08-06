Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
2d

Thanks for sharing this with us, Ginger. A teenager from a school here in El Paso eloped and was killed on the highway last school year. I can't imagine any reason for any committee member to vote against a measure to address this.

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Karen Fuller's avatar
Karen Fuller
2d

I understand. The strong and hateful well funded pushback would be horrific if the committee starts with injury. We need help. The world needs to listen and they completely shut down when the discussion is vaccine injury. We trust you to think things through in the rational way you always do. I can no longer be rational.

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