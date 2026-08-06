I cannot speak for the committee, but i can speak for myself.

As anyone who has ever read my work knows, the vaccine-autism connection is extremely important to me, and that I have been lobbying the federal government for two decades to undertake appropriate research on the matter. I began drafting language on this to go into the current plan however I struggled with specific asks given where we are at this time.

Secretary Kennedy has already initiated new vaccine research on this before this committee was ever seated to make recommendations to him, and I believe that in order for us to get it right we need to see the results of the current undertaking. When we see what the specific outcome of the government’s research actually is, I believe we will be in a position to create a more detailed policy recommendation on what the next steps should be.

Remember that we, the public members are the minority on this committee, and if we want the policy recommendations to pass a vote from the entire committee on vaccine causation we need that research finished. It was a tough call on whether or not to submit to the working group for consideration for inclusion in the draft of the current plan, and I spent a lot of time in prayer asking for wisdom on when the best course of action would be, and I concluded that waiting on the current research to be completed is the best way to actually move this forward.

When it is completed I believe we can simply issue a stand alone recommendation to secretary Kennedy, like we did in our April meeting. But as President Trump has publicly urged Secretary Kennedy to move forward on vaccine autism causation, Kennedy could implement his own policy before we even have a chance to meet. Remember that Kennedy does not need a recommendation from the IACC in order to act.

There is a great irony in me being the one to urge our community to be patient on vaccine autism causation policy, as I have been one of the most impatient people of all on this for 20 years. But I believe that our best chance on getting the federal members of the committee on board is to have actual government research for them to act on. In the meantime, the autism community should not have to wait to have their myriad of other needs addressed.

They have been waiting long enough.

Is the lack of inclusion of vaccine autism causation discussion in the current plan makes you angry, or if you're pissed at me because I didn't try to include any vaccine language in the plan, make sure you write to the committee and tell us. IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov.

That said I'm a little peeved at our community because they're not watching the meetings. We are up against heavy opposition both in public and in private and you are not paying attention to the drama that is going on. My expectation going into this was that all of the federal members on the committee would vote against us every time. I have been pleasantly surprised that many members are voting with us .

However, the first vote that we held betrays individuals on the committee as being not even supporting individuals with autism to keep them alive by preventing elopement. The vote recommending that secretary Kennedy start working on policies and programs to combat individual children from wandering and drowning. My thought was this is the most crucial emergency and our most obvious obligation to these children . Keep children with autism alive. Should have been a no brainier and something we could all together come together on.

Do you know that there were three representatives of federal agencies on that committee who voted against that recommendation? It has been three months since that vote, and while I thought there would be rioting in the streets over the fact that even one person on that committee did not want to prevent toddlers from drowning and teenagers from walking into traffic, but no one seems to have noticed.

Where are you?