In 2015 I did a write up of a video going over 15 reasons not to trust Paul Offit. At the time I thought I would stop at 15, as it was a nice, manageable number, but I could have listed more. I never made it because I thought everyone involved in the vaccine discussion already knew he was a shill. Also because my time was precious, and unpaid.

Looking for another file, I came across it today. Thought I would post it here for the new folks who have had to contend with Offit’s declarations:

"Why does anyone trust Paul Offit?"

Paul Offit is held out as an expert on vaccines, and is trusted by some doctors but hated by many parents who ask, "Why does anyone trust this guy?"

15 reasons not to trust Paul Offit:

Vaccine patent millionaire Rotateq https://ageofautism.com/the-offit-index-tracking-a-patent-owners-ongoing-financial-interest-in-one-vaccines-sales/ After this report Offit claimed that he did not get that much money because he was splitting it with others, but that he "ONLY" got around six million dollars. The vaccines contains 2 pig wasting disease viruses, causes intasusseption https://ageofautism.com/paul-offit-and-rotavirus-vaccine-deaths-on-vaers/, and it is of so little use to Americans that if the vaccine schedule is tightened due to over vaccination, Rotavirus vaccines will be the first to yank from schedule $350,000 grant from Merck to develop Rotateq Testimony that he is paid by pharma to promote vaccines http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CHRG-106hhrg73042/html/CHRG-106hhrg73042.htm

"At our April 6th autism hearing, Dr. Paul Offit disclosed that he holds a patent on a rotavirus vaccine and receives grant money from Merck to develop this vaccine. He also disclosed that he is paid by the pharmaceutical industry to travel around the country and teach doctors that vaccines are safe. Dr. Offit is a member of the CDC's advisory committee and voted on three rotavirus issues, including making the recommendation of adding the rotavirus vaccine to the Vaccines for Children program. " Phil Mag admission that, "I am a salesman." https://www.phillymag.com/news/2009/05/27/will-this-doctor-hurt-your-baby/

“I think for all my protests, not wanting to be anything like my father, in terms of selling men’s shirts, I think that’s what I’ve become,” Offit says. “A salesman.” Congressional reprimand for ethics violations while serving on ACIP - http://putchildrenfirst.org/media/3.5.pdf http://www.ageofautism.com/2009/01/dr-paul-offit-fox-in-a-henhouse-the-acip-years-1998-2003.html I have audio of an interview that I did with Offit where he denies that he was reprimanded by Congress.. sound like a crazy person. I never published it because the hard drive it is on crashed. Would have to get it restored. Successfully sued by JB Handley for lying about him in Autism False Profits - http://www.ageofautism.com/2009/02/columbia-university-press-and-dr-paul-offit-sued-for-autisms-false-prophets.html, http://www.rescuepost.com/files/offit-letter1.pdf, http://www.rescuepost.com/files/offit-letter1.pdf Email JB for more details. Lied about Attkisson and OC Register had to retract article because of his false claims. http://www.ocregister.com/articles/correction-296910-dated-entitled.html He is most famous for claiming that babies can theoretically safely receive 100,000 vaccines at once.

Offit makes completely irresponsible and ridiculous statements about vaccine safety. In Baby talk magazine he was quoted as believing that studies, "theoretically show an infant could handle up to 10,000 vaccines at one time … safely." I personally wrote to Offit, assuming that of course this was some sort of misprint. It wasn't. He replied, "The figure of 100,000 is correct, and probably a little conservative." Falsely claimed that Aluminum is necessary for humans to live - Was place on the CHOP web site, and removed after uproar in the autism community. Admitted to HIPAA violation in Poling case. Said he read her medical file. Working on getting audio of his interview in New Zeland on this Called Mary Holland a "conspiracy theorists" for citing the DOJ indictment of Poul Thorsen or fraud and money laundering (https://www.justice.gov/archive/usao/gan/press/2011/04-13-11.html), and William Thompson's whistleblower/Congressional investigation into CDC's autism research underway in the Oversight Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space and Tech. http://www.democracynow.org/2015/2/5/inside_the_vaccine_war_measles_outbreak Not a practicing pediatrician http://www.ageofautism.com/2009/10/dr-paul-offit-the-autism-expert-doesnt-see-patients-with-autism.html Teaches doctors to ignore safety information on vaccine package inserts, calling them the "bane of his existence." http://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-pediatricians-vaccines-20141031-story.html#page=1 Believes parents should be sued or taxed for not vaccinating according to CDC

End with the question, how many times does this man have to be proved dishonest before doctors will stop listening to him and why should parents trust doctors who hold Offit's opinions in high esteem?

These are my personal notes, so please forgive the typos and shorthand.

All this was 8 years ago, so it would be a much longer list today. If anyone wants to make this video, get in touch.

But bottom line, no matter how many time he gets caught acting shamefully and unethically, he is not embarrassed. He just keeps on going, year after year.

If you wanna go down the Offit rabbit hole, this is everything I have written on him since 2008. And it is not remotely a complete list of his bad behavior.

https://adventuresinautism.blogspot.com/search?q=Offit and here is everything that age of autism has documented about his dishonesty https://ageofautism.com/?s=offit&post_types=post,page,category