Hello dear friends.

An update on my recovery process. I feel like I am about halfway back. Walking for five minutes is a nice stroll, for 10 minutes is a good workout, for 15 is pretty hard core, and I met my neurological limit with a 20 minute walk after which I had to crawl back up the stairs inty my house and into bed for a day an a half. This represents massive progress, but it feels slow as molasses. My goal is for a 30 minute walk to feel like a nice stroll again by the end of the year.

Proof of ability to self- perambulate (Aug) face was still a bit slopey then, also I had to cut my hair off because I just could not brush it.

Be advised that I typed this all by myself, and my spelling and typo offenses were not the best even before my brain popped, so forgive any errors.

On the topic of the earthquakes and tidal waves happening in our community of late suffice it to say I have lots to say about the massive acts of God sweeping the country and the planet, but I have decided to sit quietly for now and just enjoy the victories happening every day. Once I start talking again you are not going to be able to shut me up, so I keep telling myself to just lay low, recover, and enjoy the show I have been waiting 20 years for.

“Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”

I have been graciously offered free hard tank hyperbaric treatment in Minneapolis at the Holland Center. I'm finally at a point in my recovery that I am able to travel, So I will be trying to go up next month. The center reports that their stroke patients are among the most successful of their HBOT clients.

We are currently trying to raise a bit more funds for travel expenses so I can go. I am so grateful for the generous help this community has sent me since last Spring. I'm hoping that you might indulge me a bit longer and help me get to a place where I can get back to work. If you can contribute it would be a great blessing. Thank you.

https://www.givesendgo.com