Hello dear friends.
An update on my recovery process. I feel like I am about halfway back. Walking for five minutes is a nice stroll, for 10 minutes is a good workout, for 15 is pretty hard core, and I met my neurological limit with a 20 minute walk after which I had to crawl back up the stairs inty my house and into bed for a day an a half. This represents massive progress, but it feels slow as molasses. My goal is for a 30 minute walk to feel like a nice stroll again by the end of the year.
Ginger Taylor, In Many Words is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Be advised that I typed this all by myself, and my spelling and typo offenses were not the best even before my brain popped, so forgive any errors.
On the topic of the earthquakes and tidal waves happening in our community of late suffice it to say I have lots to say about the massive acts of God sweeping the country and the planet, but I have decided to sit quietly for now and just enjoy the victories happening every day. Once I start talking again you are not going to be able to shut me up, so I keep telling myself to just lay low, recover, and enjoy the show I have been waiting 20 years for.
“Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”
I have been graciously offered free hard tank hyperbaric treatment in Minneapolis at the Holland Center. I'm finally at a point in my recovery that I am able to travel, So I will be trying to go up next month. The center reports that their stroke patients are among the most successful of their HBOT clients.
We are currently trying to raise a bit more funds for travel expenses so I can go. I am so grateful for the generous help this community has sent me since last Spring. I'm hoping that you might indulge me a bit longer and help me get to a place where I can get back to work. If you can contribute it would be a great blessing. Thank you.
I love you Gingee & I am so proud of you and the progress you have made!
Keep going
Don't stop!
♡♡♡♡♡
Prayers for you. If you follow Midwestern Dr. he has just recently written about DMSO and its different uses. I think combined with the use of hyperbarics, DMSO would aid your recovery. Some of his articles are partially behind paywall.