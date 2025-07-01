Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Jersey Girl
4d

I live right near Brick Township, NJ where there was a cluster of autism cases in the 1990's. The CDC came by to "investigate" this and nothing became of it. Now autism is on every street in NJ and nobody seems to care. This autism and vaccine debacle has been going on for decades with scandal after scandal. What's going to take for people to wake up?

Elizabeth Schneider
4d

Thank you for adding to my knowledge base. I was unaware of some of these facts

