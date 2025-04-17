Without turning this into a research paper on autism severity, we can generally break it down into 3 categories severe, moderate, and mild autism. Yesterday, in the greatest press conference in United States history, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of Health and Human Services, finally said out loud, with the governments voice, what we have been bitching about for decades. That the increase in autism is real, and not a statistical artifact or the result of a missing Hidden Horde of autistic individuals that spanned history. So that people can have a grasp on the issues and numbers that we are working with here, I am going to do a little rundown.

The cliff notes:

In the mid 1990s a mother in brick Township New Jersey noticed there seemed to be a lot of autism around. So she went door to door in local neighborhoods asking families if they had a child with autism. She indeed discovered there was a crap ton of autism in her town. So she called the CDC and said “hey look over here”. CDC showed up confirmed her observation of autism everywhere and then just left town, ignoring the 1st autism cluster discovered in the United states. A cluster of course suggests an environmental cause but they just ignored it. If it had been a measles outbreak- well we see every day what their response is to that. CDC did not care then, and does not care now, because they know full well that they partially caused this epidemic. (breathes out knowing that mass firings at CDC and FDA are underway starting with Peter Marks.)

There is no such thing as a genetic epidemic. In order to have a real rise in incidence and prevalence you have to have an environmental factor. Vaccines potentially being that environmental trigger was discussed in the literature as far back as 1976 (Autistic syndrome and vaccination against smallpox). The vaccine industry knew there was a problem and we have records of them talking about it in 1991. And while public health talked about it quietly internally, they were forced to say it out loud in 1999. We have the emails in which the discussion internally began on how to deal with the problem. For the first few days it was concern and thoughts on how to deal with the problem but within days it turned into discussions on how to cover up the problem. And that is the trajectory that they have been on ever since.

The public private partnership then embarked on vaccine epidemic denialism. They started pumping out the fraud that autism is genetic and is not in any way caused by vaccines. Since then it has been 1/4 century fight between parents and the fasciest industry/government blob, with parents winning every battle yet the BLOB claiming victory in every battle because they own the media. The media has pumped out a steady stream of happy feel good stories about mild autism cases and what amazing things they do in the world. Meanwhile stories of severe cases, and even moderate cases like my own sons, were relegated to Facebook conversations until Zuckerberg decided not even those were permissible anymore.

Heck, did you actually read the new ADDM report that the Biden admin prepared over the last two years? They filled it with pictures of happy, smiley children making full eye contact! That particular example of autism whitewashing was met with fury by mom friends this week:

By 2008 it was clear that we had won the research debate on autism causation but they would never let it see the light of day nor let it be entertained properly in a court of law. So by 2011 after realizing that winning the scientific debate didn't matter we turned it to an effort to win the political debate. I was part of an effort in 2011 to launch what we called the Canary party. It emphasized the struggles of environmentally injured children and adults and began efforts to educate legislators on the truth about what was happening to our little Canaries in the coal mine and our children's injuries were simply the first wave of what would be happening to the rest of the country. It joined together families who were injured by vaccines with families who were injured by food products, antibiotics, medical devices, and a long list of things that fall under “medicine”. Are little grassroots effort to get politicians to us to to listen to us finally came of age in 2024 and was named the MAHA movement. Now our most prominent member is in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services and is giving the country a shock in making them listen to the things that they should have been hearing for 25 years. They do not like it.

"Autism is real. It's a true disability. It's not a personality, quirky issue." - Walter M. Zahorodny, PHD

So our community will continue to do what we have been doing for decades attempting to educate the public in the face of the lies told by the chemical industry, the agencies they have captured, and the media that they have purchased. “ brought to you by Pfizer”.

In this most recent chapter secretary Kennedy told the public that 25% of cases diagnosed with autism are severe cases and listed the realities of the lives of these people who need our help the most, and who have been criminally neglected by the US government for decades. “How dare you!” the slumbering public has replied, citing their weird uncles, quirky cousins, and wacky grandmas, as evidence that autism has been with us in the same numbers as today. So let's look at those numbers and see if their theory is plausible.

To sum this up, if the current autism rate of 1 in 31 was also true in 1970, but these people were just undiagnosed, that means we missed 2,223,692 cases of people with autism, a communication disorder. Since 1/4 of autism diagnosis are severe cases, didn't realize that half a million of their children, could not speak properly or at all, did not toilet train on time or at all, had violent and self-injurious behavior, had difficulty toilet training, could not participate in a typical classroom, and were suffering severe disabilities. Not just the parents, put the entire education system, all doctors, all child medical and mental health professionals, all politicians, all clergy, anyone who was writing about anything in the country at all, didn't notice or record that there were half a million children who were experiencing that went something like this on a regular basis. Where exactly are all the emergency room reports from 1970?

“My son's obsession with climbing trees to unsafe heights. Imagine this happening every time you went outside and severe aggression if you tried to prevent it. My son has permanent scars from tree climbing because he would constantly reopen wounds. Kristen, 2025”

Where are all the videos like Brandon's? But in bellbottoms?

Becky's son was born in 1998 and she has questions:

“If autism has truly been around at today’s staggering rates for decades, then where are the systems that should have been built to support this population? Why are parents like me—whose children were born in the late 1990s and early 2000s—still being forced to reinvent the wheel at every stage of life? I had to fight tooth and nail to get my son the help he needed in preschool. Then again in kindergarten. And again in elementary school, middle school, and high school. When he got to college, I had to search endlessly to find a program that could support both his academic and vocational needs. And now that he’s aged out of that system, my husband and I are once again back at square one—piecing together an independent living situation and to secure full-time employment for him, almost entirely on our own. If there were really millions like him before, where are their programs? Their housing? Their jobs? Their infrastructure? You don’t have to blaze a trail if the road already exists—but for families like mine, the road has never been there. We’ve had to build it ourselves, brick by brick, and we’re still building. That doesn’t add up if this has been the “normal” rate of autism all along.”

Even are seriously injured kids are complaining that they cant get help or compassion from the public

To say that the American public is going to go through some culture shock as all of t he research scandals that have been hidden from them come to light is an understatement. they have been well trained to reject anything critical that is vaccine or autism related. i tried packing the history of our movement over the last 25 years into one post here, but it's missing some pretty big chapters and it needs to be a book. There are about 20 books that need to be red and digested by the public for the public to understand what has happened, but they're not gonna read tho

“I was trying to calm him down at 3am a few months ago. I had to go to work like this.” - Betty

se books, and have been told not to read those books. i have condensed all the research here (https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/), but when i send it to people on they read none of the 234 papers, and respond to me in one minute that all the research that i have taken 18 years to compile is garbage.

So here are the two books that you need to read if you are still in epidemic denial.

and

For the raging Epidemic Denialists out there, these books have set the bar on the history of autism. The burden of proof is on you to find this hidden horde of people with autism in 1970. And 1870. And 1770. And 70 BC.

Because if autism has always been with us in these numbers, more than 3 billion people with mild moderate and severe autism have walked the planet since the beginning of the species. And almost a billion of them couldn't speak at all.

In reality, we can lead the horses to water, but we cannot make them drink.

All we can do is continue to tell the truth, continue to advocate for the needy, offer resources to the people who want to understand what has happened, and try to stay sane as we are verbally assaulted by those who have drunk the delicious kool aid.

And we continue to love on our littles (now bigs) no matter what they're functioning level is.