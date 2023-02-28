Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Grandma Bear
Feb 28, 2023

Yes, it's meant as a smear and insult, and it's absurd to call people who are simply concerned about the safety and effectiveness of one (or more) specific vaccines whose testing is questionable, and yes, early on in this psyop, I would say, "I'm not anti-vax, I'm just concerned about the safety of this shot."

Now, if someone calls me an anti-vaxxer, I'll respond, "You bet I am! Why aren't you? Do some research, read a few books, and then get back to me." It's time we stopped letting them set the agenda, asking them to stop being mean to us.

We aren't the ones who should be on the defensive, they are for choosing to be willfully ignorant, refusing to look into the matter, mindlessly accepting propaganda from drug companies with an extensive criminal history, and behaving like bigoted nazi to anyone who questions the narrative and strictures from a government and media that has lied to us on everything important for generations.

David Weiner
Feb 28, 2023

The very notion that any of us should be identified as someone who is supportive of, or opposed to, any particular medical technology, is preposterous.

If I (for example) do not think highly of the CT Scan, does that make me an anti-CT_Scanner?

It is an absurd notion and the only appropriate response to someone making a claim such as this would be laughing in his face.

Do we heap scorn on people for not liking Italian food, for not being a fan of long distance running? Of course not. Utterly ridiculous to even contemplate doing something that.

