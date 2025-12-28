Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Laraine Abbey-Katzev
Dec 28

Ginger, This is sooo brilliant! I am in awe of you. Your reasoning ability is so much greater than that awful doctor, as well as the—clearly outclassed by you—medical board and the former ACIP committee members. Oh, and let’s not forget that lying sack of poop, known as the CDC. They know full-well that vaccines are the primary cause of autism, which is the reason they’ve never done any kind of full scale, aggressive pursuit of what’s causing autism.

Considering that autism is destroying a large percentage of our children, their failure to be all over it, tells you all you need to know. I’ve decided their CDC initials can more appropriately be considered as the Center for Destroying Children. Another name for CDC might be Center for Distrustful Communication.

misty
Dec 28

I have no words for the strong emotions I am feeling right now. The gaslighting, lack of support, dismissal - Those type of "responses" to a parent, who has EVERY RIGHT to ask questions, anger me to the core. I've never been in your situation, but reading your posts (and others like yours) hurts my heart.

The path you have traveled since Chandler's injury must have been difficult and often lonely - I am not sure that I would have handled it with such grace and fortitude. I'd like to think that God blessed you with such a beautiful baby boy and put this on your shoulders because He knew that you would be a courageous voice for those who do not have the words or the strength to continue the fight as you have over the years. You and Chandler are blessings to so many, and I pray that answers and justice come to all of the families who have been harmed by vaccines. Thank you, Ginger. ❤️

