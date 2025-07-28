Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kat Sienk NV's avatar
Kat Sienk NV
3d

I was born in 1969 and I still have the note (it is with my baby passport) that my mother had gotten from my doctor saying I was not to be vaccinated because I had eczema. They knew this 50+ years ago and have (conveniently) since forgotten.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda's avatar
Linda
3d

Pretty sure this pertained to smallpox vaccine, which was a deliberately caused live viral infection of the skin that doctors thought would provide immunity to a more serious fulminant naturally acquired infection. Understandable that eczema or a personal or family history of hyper reactivity would be a contraindication. This was not a warning against the vaccines that were developed after, just smallpox (I think). But turns out children who are vaccinated with other vaccines now do have a much higher incidence of eczema.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture