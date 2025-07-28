Eczema Is A Contraindication For Vaccination.
Nine cases of eczema vaccinatum are presented, including two fatalities. Seven were caused by contact of a child with eczema with a recently vaccinated sibling.
Suddenly appearing umbilicated vesicles superimposed upon atopic eczema are almost diagnostic of eczema vaccinatum or eczema herpeticum. These do not occur with mere secondary bacterial infection.
Hyperimmune vaccinal gamma-globulin is now available for specific therapy.
Eczema vaccinatum is frequently iatrogenic and uniformly preventable.
The following steps are recommended for prophylaxis: 1) No child with atopic eczema or other skin disorder should be vaccinated. 2) No child should be vaccinated if any member of his family has eczema or other skin disorder. 3) Parents of children with eczema should be notified at the onset of the disease of the danger from vaccination contact. 4) If a sibling of a child with atopic eczema is vaccinated, he must be completely separated from that child for at least 21 days. 5) Forms used by state and local health departments for parents' consent to vaccination should include an appropriate warning of the contraindications. 6) Eczema vaccinatum should be a reportable disease. 7) Patients recently vaccinated must be excluded from pediatric wards containing patients with atopic eczema, other diseases of the skin, burns or healing surgical incisions. 8) Vaccination may be recommended at 2 months of age, especially for babies from strongly allergic families.
Ya know… back when they took vaccine safety seriously.
I was born in 1969 and I still have the note (it is with my baby passport) that my mother had gotten from my doctor saying I was not to be vaccinated because I had eczema. They knew this 50+ years ago and have (conveniently) since forgotten.
Pretty sure this pertained to smallpox vaccine, which was a deliberately caused live viral infection of the skin that doctors thought would provide immunity to a more serious fulminant naturally acquired infection. Understandable that eczema or a personal or family history of hyper reactivity would be a contraindication. This was not a warning against the vaccines that were developed after, just smallpox (I think). But turns out children who are vaccinated with other vaccines now do have a much higher incidence of eczema.