Those of you who know me know how much I hate what has been called “Autism Awareness Month” for many years now. Here is my discussion on why autism Action Network is right when they say it needs to be cured, not “awared”.
I screwed up the audio at the beginning so start watching at the five minute mark.
We're told to be awareness, accept and celebrate autism- the disorder with no known cause, prevention or cure, that's always increasing.
How is this rational thinking?
Thank you, Ginger!
Couldn’t disagree more but I respect your opinion.
I am autistic. I am kind, I am hyper-empathetic and giving. I want to leave the world a better place than I found it. I am successful because of my differences not despite them. Telling people like me there is something wrong with me that needs to be ‘cured’ says to me that you think there is a right way to think, and act, and a wrong way.
Like I said, I couldn’t disagree more, but I respect your right to have your opinions.
With gratitude,
The Autistic RN.