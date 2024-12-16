At present, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, currently holds four incompatible positions on the relationship between vaccines and autism, via te four different departments that he manages, which offer information to the public on vaccine safety.

United States secretary of health and human services, Xavier Becerra.

In answering the question, “Are vaccines linked to autism?” these departments answers can be categorized thusly:

(HRSA) The Health Resources Services Administration’s position is: Yes.

HRSA is the federal agency inside HHS that adjudicates the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). It investigates and pays individual vaccine injury cases.

David Bowman, a spokesman for VICP commenting on a case of vaccine encephalopathy and autism responded:

“[Vaccine Induced] Encephalopathy may be accompanied by a medical progression of an array of symptoms including autistic behavior, autism, or seizures.”

(FDA) The Food and Drug Administration’s position can summed up as: Maybe. Sometimes.

On the FDA approved Tripedia vaccine package insarert:

“Adverse events reported during post-approval use of Tripedia vaccine include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, SIDS, anaphylactic reaction, cellulitis, autism, convulsion/grand mal convulsion, encephalopathy, hypotonia, neuropathy, somnolence and apnea. Events were included in this list because of the seriousness or frequency of reporting. Because these events are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequencies or to establish a causal relationship to components of Tripedia vaccine.”

(NIH) The National Institutes of Health’s position can be characterized as: Probably not.

While NIH has not responded to requests for an official position statement on the matter, Dr. Francis Collins wrote on June 13th 2017, in his NIH Director’s Blog, in a post entitled Autism Spectrum Disorder: Progress Toward Earlier Diagnosis:

“Research shows that the roots of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) generally start early—most likely in the womb. That’s one more reason, on top of a large number of epidemiological studies, why current claims about the role of vaccines in causing autism can’t be right.”

(CDC) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphatically asserts: Absolutely not.

On their page on the relationship between vaccines and autism:

“Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism.“

“Vaccine ingredients do not cause autism.”

“There is no link between vaccines and autism.”

PAST HEADS OF HRSA, CDC, FDA, AND NIH

Agencies that report to the Secretary of Health and Human Services therefore hold multiple and mutually exclusive opinions on the most significant vaccine safety question in the public forum. This should be enough to trigger a systematic review of the information each agency is using, what biases are causing this wide range of positions, and whether or not fraud is in play.

Further, both NIH and CDC, are multiple vaccine patent holders, which is not disclosed to patients or their guardians at the point of sale. HHS, while posing as an impartial agency to research, regulate, and recommend vaccines via NIH, FDA and CDC respectively, and as “vaccine court” via HRSA to determine vaccine injury causation in individual consumer claims, is robbing the consumer of informed consent by failing to disclose that it is a profit partner in the very shots that members of the public are allowing to be administered to themselves or their minor children.



But even beyond that, these vaccine safety statements (save Bowman’s) ignore more than two hundred and thirty research papers that demonstrate multiple links between vaccines and autism, and the mechanisms by which vaccines and their ingredients can cause autism, as well as at least 83 documented vaccine induced encephalopathy with autism claims paid by the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

One Cabinet Member, four positions.

Mind you, this is not just an artifact of the Biden administration, this has been the stance of every administration since Bush 43. Robert F, Kennedy has been intimately involved in the vaccine injury cases in the VICP, and in the civil courts. He should finally be able to get these four agencies in agreement when he is the new Secretary of HHS.