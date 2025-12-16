Hello friends,

I am pleased to announce that today I took my oath of office to serve on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee along with my esteemed cohorts John Gilmore, Honey Rinicella, and Caden Larson. I am grateful to have been invited by Robert F Kennedy Jr., to have the chance to ask the difficult questions that our community has been posing, and which still await recognition.

PUBLIC LAW 109–416—DEC. 19, 2006 An Act To amend the Public Health Service Act to combat autism through research, screening, intervention and education.

The tremendous reversal of fortune that God has orchestrated today is not lost on me. Over the course of the last 20 years God has taken me from naive young mother who worked hard to get the original Combating Autism Act passed by Congress, to one of Tom Insel’s harshest critics, to organizing dignified protests inside the committee room, to abandoning the committee altogether as a lost cause and a waste of money, to eventually becoming a member of the IACC.

My personal timeline tells quite a story, and it is also our collective community’s story, one of being complete outsiders with the door, locked to us, fighting for entry for 20 years, becoming a part of a national movement to overthrow the pharmaceutical control of government, and finally getting to be a part of the solution to the autism epidemic. I am sure I am not the only one who is looking forward to fighting from the inside and having an actual seat at the table.

The 2006 Combating Autism Act directs the creation of the IACC, and programs to provide, “evidence-based interventions to meet the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder or other developmental disabilities and their families through Federal programs.” Autism Families are explicitly recognized as the direct beneficiaries of these programs.

What has resulted from this law in reality, is that NIH was given $308M over the course of 20 years to research autism and service to those with ASD and their families. However, they have not advanced our understanding of autism causation or treatment at all. It has not been interventions to meet the most urgent needs of people with autism and their families. What has resulted from this 20 year injustice is the reinforcement of the horrible reality that The Standard Of Care For Autism Is Medical Neglect. It is my intent to continue to work for the well-being of our children to the best of my ability, and to reverse this injustice so that our loved ones get care and support that they have been promised.

I ask you for the for a few things in support of this new battlefield.

First that you reengage with the IACC. Most of us started ignoring this committee at least a decade ago as it was clear they were simply going to keep ignoring us.

1. Please re engage as those of us on the committee will need your support and your voices.

2. Next if you could pull up any letters that you have previously written to this committee and resend them. To submit a Public Comment to the IACC contact the NIMH Office of National Autism Coordination (ONAC), please email IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov.

3. Watch the meetings, have watch parties with your friends, and send us comments through the IACC portal when it is over.

4. Start paying close attention to what NIH is spending their research dollars in regard to autism.

Third, Follow me on X and Substack.

Forth, follow my favorite NIH watchdog, Katie Wright, on X https://x.com/katiewr31413491/ and Substack https://katiewright.substack.com/

I would like to thank Kim Spencer for agreeing to be my Sherpa and accompany me to DC for meetings.

Additionally, I want to recognize my former partners Mark Blaxill and Jennifer Larson. When we started the Canary Party in 2011, it was because Mark, and the late, great Dan Olmsted, had recognized that we had won the research debate in 2008, and that the establishment was never going to recognize it, so this had become a political fight. We then began to pull together various parts of the health freedom community to work as one political movement. We have gone from tilting at windmills, to becoming a foundational part of the international movement that is now known as MAHA to joining “the establishment”. Mark is now working inside CDC and Jennifer will be at the side of her son Caden who has gone from being a nonverbal 11 year old when we started the Canary party, to a nationally known adult Speller who will be advocating for people like himself on the IACC, with me. To all of you who joined with us to storm the castle, you have my eternal love and gratitude.

My why.

It should never have been so hard help these precious little ones. Many of whom are now precious large ones.

Finally, I would like to let you know that when I submitted my resume for this position I sent the following version which is as vaccine heavy as I could make it. https://gingertaylor.org/resume/ I thought if I make this obnoxiously vaccine related and they don’t want me, then this is not a committee I want to be on, because I don’t wanna sit and spend the next five years being ignored. I can do that from the comfort of my home without hauling myself up to DC.

The fact that the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary has chosen someone like me, being as apologetically vocal as I am about my vaccine stance, encourages me that the Trump administration is very serious about tackling our issues. So I hope that my appointment is encouraging to you, that they are truly working toward doing what we asked them to do in the 1st place in 2006.

Pray for me, I’m going in. Seriously. Pray for me.

“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” Philippians 1:6