last year, I had the great honor of assisting Dr. Elizabeth Mumper in putting together her new book Kids and COVID: Costly Mistakes That Must Never Happen Again. I helped her compile almost 1000 citations for this amazing book. Here is my review for her cover:

"Elizabeth Mumper understands the principle that battles may be won through power, but wars are won through love. It is her love for individual struggling children that has made her an essential general in the war to restore all childrens' health, one child at a time. She brings her decades of experience in nurturing the most difficult pediatric cases back to health and in improving their quality of life, to the new challenges that COVID has presented to the health of all Americans. She gently makes the complex digestible, and the seemingly impossible attainable, as medicine moves from the symptom-drug paradigm to the deeper applied understanding of individual metabolics and their role in the new epidemics of the 21st century. This book will be of great benefit to both the practicing physician and the mother healer."

Dr. Mumper is one of our original heroes, and someone for whom I have deep personal affection and respect. She has been treating vaccine injured children for longer than I have been in this fight. She has sacrificed her university position to treat children for more than 20 years. She has quietly and gracefully fought inside the practice of Pediatrics to get them to listen to parents and the doctors that are dealing with vaccine injury. Her experience with, and understanding of, the epidemics of destroyed child health that we are dealing with is unmatched. I hope you will buy this book and give a second copy to any doctor in your life, especially those who want to understand how to move from being pill dispensers to healers.

On presale now. Out May 20th.