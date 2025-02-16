Chandler Taylor before pertussis vaccine induced encephalopathy

In 2003 I was running a small business and doing fairly well. It brought in a more than a $100k that year. Toward the end of the year my baby began a regression following his 18 month vaccines and was diagnosed with autism the following Spring. In very short order I had quit working and my husband attempted to run the business on his own while working full-time And by our anniversary in July we had $14 left in our bank account, as we had poured all of our resources into restoring Chandler's health. With our $14 we bought hamburgers at a fast food joint and ate them sitting on Mulholland drive, looking at the view over the San Fernando valley, trying to figure out how we are going to do this for the rest of our lives.

We came up with 3 goals

Remain faithful to God Do everything we could for Chandler Keep our house

In 2004 we made less than a quarter of what we had the previous year.

With help from our parents we managed to continue treating Chandler and keep our home for another two years but in 2006 it went into foreclosure. We borrowed the money to get it out, sold the house quickly and left Los Angeles leaving my husband's career in entertainment behind.

Vaccine injury had robbed my husband and I of both of our careers within two years.

We have lived month to month for almost all of Chandler's upbringing. He is the light of our lives and the heart of our home and we would never withhold anything from him as long as we had a dollar in our pockets.

We did not know of, or understand the vaccine injury compensation program until after the 3 of statute of limitations. Even if we had understood our pediatricians would not listen to us or perform any testing on him, So we would have gone to the vicious program unarmed.

Chandler is now 22 and I have spent 20 years as his special needs primary caregiver. Adding up all of the money that I have made from advocacy and writing on the matter, it averages far less than minimum wage over two decades.

I did some math today and just in lost wages I figure the federal government owes me about 2.1 million dollars in lost wages. That's without interest. That's without reimbursing the money we spent on Chandler's health. That's without assuming I would have made more money as the years passed into a career, or had money to invest toward retirement. And that is without paying me back for the literal pain, suffering and ill health that this life has given me. And that is without compensating Chandler for the life, income, career, freedom, friends, and future family that was stolen from that he had a right to when he was born.

I should have spent last year doing yoga with other empty nesters. Instead I spent it recovering from a stroke at 55 years old. It would be nice if my debt because of that stroke was added in. You have heard that primary caregivers for children with an autism diagnosis are equal to those experienced by combat veterans, right?

Instead of caring for ourselves in our spare time we spent fighting the government just to stop hurting other children. Autism moms like me became MAHA moms, and actually over-through the government last year. We supported the man who took our complaints public and into the courtroom. We elected the man that would give him responsibility for the health of Americans moving forward.

So my question is this, When will Health & Human Services turn around and come back for us. The moms who began the MAHA movement 20 , 30 and even 40 years ago?

We have already lost many of our sisters, and many of us are still dying on the Vine. One of these days “NDCQ”, will be silence, with no one left to care for our precious injured children.

And compared to many of my friends, my load has been light. Chandler can express himself, and it might take him some time, but he can tell us what is on his mind. Many of his contemporaries have no such luxury.

Michelle Guppy is a mother I admire like few others. She has not only endured the pain of raising a severe non verbal son, but the scorn and mistreatment of those who are supposed to help her in her very difficult commission.

She now records all of her son's seizures because she was told that they were likely just behaviors, She has had to record the soundtrack and video of her household so that government services would believe her that her son was seriously injured and stop accusing her of faking or exagerating.

I figure Michelle is owed at least 30 million for her life service to her son. It is she, who in her dedication, gave us the ethos originated by the navy seals:

Not Dead Can't Quit.

It has kept me going through some very dark days.

It means the world to me that any grandchildren I might have, now have a fighting chance at real health and a real life. And I would not have traded my choice to fight for our children in this battle.

But the compensation program was rigged against mothers like me in every way it could be. We have no VA to turn to when we are on our last legs. There's no savings account. There's no retirement fund. There is no old folks home for the mothers and fathers of this war that we have fought for the children.

The pain of watching D.O.G.E. find out where all the money has been wasted that should have gone to help our families is excruciating. They continued to steal from us while we were suffering with our little ones, who are now adults. Can that money now be used to support us? I would like to continue to care for my son for at least another decade.

So Bobby, when will you be coming back for the Mothers?