For many years we have endured horrible treatment, Harassment, Degradation, And abuse, All for saying that our children were harmed by vaccines .

For many years we circulated a popular meme that said “One day it will not be okay to make fun of mothers of vaccine injured children.”

I am declaring that today is that day.

The man who has carried our cries to the public for Almost 20 years now , has now been sworn in as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. This was so far-fetched only a year ago that I firmly believed it is an act of God.

So I am declaring that we are done with being shamed by anyone who wants to call us conspiracy theorists or just a bunch of genetically inferior women looking for something else to blame. To the “journalist” who once compared me to a warthog, no.

All done. Shame on you. I reject being harassed online, being insulted in legislative bodies, being treated badly by schools, and being called mean names ever again.

Today is the day that we get to begin walking with our heads held high that we were the ones who finally won the culture war with Pharma. We have stormed the castle and it now belongs to the formerly shamed mothers. We will never return evil for evil, nor will we accept their evil any longer. So the next time your in-laws, or cousins, or workmates make fun of you as a vaccine injury parent, show them your hand and say it's not okay to make fun of us anymore.

And please use this meme freely in response to trolls who have not figured out that their party is over.