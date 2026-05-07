Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

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jomarcre's avatar
jomarcre
5d

Good info. I am astounded of the sparse reaction to this. Societal fatigue? History will not speak kindly of this era.

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Fern Barkalow, PhD's avatar
Fern Barkalow, PhD
5dEdited

I was not aware of the CDC Foundation, so thank you for writing about this. It seems like quite a big conflict of interest, though probably not as blatant as the PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) fees paid by pharma alongside their drug applications being used to fund the salaries of the FDA scientists who are reviewing those applications!

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