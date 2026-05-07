Major Pharmaceutical/Biotech Donors (Examples from Recent Years) Here are recurring or notable pharmaceutical-related donors from FY 2020–2023 reports (and similar in other years):

Amgen Inc. (and Amgen Foundation) — Frequently listed in higher tiers.

AstraZeneca PLC — Regular supporter.

Bayer Corporation (and related entities).

Genentech ( Roche subsidiary).

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, including Biologicals and Foundation).

Johnson & Johnson (and Foundation).

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Merck Foundation)

Moderna Charitable Foundation.

Pfizer Inc. (and Pfizer Foundation)

Roche Diagnostics (and related).

Sanofi (e.g., Sanofi-Aventis).

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (and related entities).

Other frequent or notable mentions include: AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead, Novartis, Regeneron, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics/lab companies like Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, and Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics.

cdcfoundation.org

Context and Notes

Scale and transparency: The Foundation has received hundreds of millions from corporations overall (e.g., ~$80M from companies in FY2014–2018) . It publishes donor lists and program-specific funding. Some critics have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest (e.g., donations tied to specific drugs or campaigns like flu prevention from Roche). The Foundation and CDC use disclaimers on materials. science.org

Recent trends: Lists evolve yearly; government grants and large foundations (e.g., Gates, Robert Wood Johnson) often dominate totals, but pharma companies contribute notably to infectious disease, vaccines, and chronic disease efforts. Check the latest FY reports on cdcfoundation.org for full, current lists. cdcfoundation.org

Examples of funded work: Pfizer for cryptococcal disease prevention; Merck for maternal mortality; Biogen for newborn screening. lowninstitute.org

Cumulative support from the Gates Foundation appears to be in the range of tens of millions of dollars (likely $40–80+ million) in the last decade.