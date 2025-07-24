This is the one piece of legislation that all of MAHA wants passed.

Since the 1986 act ended American’s 7th amendment right to sue vaccine makers for death and injury, the vaccine bubble has been pumped higher and higher, as first children and now adults, become injured and die from vaccine adverse events in greater and greater numbers.

The fact that vaccine makers cannot be held accountable, even when their products kill newborn infants, has led to the biggest, and longest sustained, health crisis in American history.

Liability protection for vaccine makers is a massive, uncontroled, unethical, unconstitutional, experiment in health policy that has become the biggest failure in health policy in our history.

And now new toxic industries want the same protection that was given to vaccine makers. We are watching Big Ag ask for the same protection for their pesticides, even after Mr. Johnson was awarded $298 million when Monsanto's glyphosate-based herbicide Round-up caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Reiterating… Poison companies, that sell poisons, do not want to be legally accountable when their poisons, poison people.

It is time to kill the unaccountable toxic beast where it began.

Dr. Gosar’s H.R. 4668, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, will:

Next steps to help:

Amplify Americans’ voices against this liability shield on social media.

Encourage Members of Congress to join the fight as cosponsors of H.R. 4668!

Call your member of congress today and ask theem to become a Cosponsor.

Link to Press Release: Representative Paul Gosar

From: Representative Paul Gosar’s Office

Gosar Reintroduces Legislation to Sue Big Pharma for Vaccine Injuries

For Immediate Release

Date: July 24, 2025

Washington, D.C. -- Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-09), issued the following statement after reintroducing H.R. 4668, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, a bill that would strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields:

“Current immunity provisions unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products prevents those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines.

Although federal bureaucrats and Big Pharma insist that vaccines are safe, there is an unfortunate lack of science regarding the dangerous side effects of vaccines. Worse, greedy Big Pharma profit enormously from government-recommended vaccines, many of which are mandated or linked to public funding. Yet, they bear none of the risk if something goes wrong. Accountability does not weaken science, it strengthens it.

The fact is, government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law. Worse, many scientists and researchers in government agencies develop patents for vaccines that are approved by the very agencies they work for, creating a conflict of interest and raising serious questions about the impartiality of their decisions.

Under current law, it is nearly impossible to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines due to a 1986 law that wrongly granted sweeping legal immunities to Big Pharma, making it very difficult for vaccine-injured victims to win in a court of law. Let’s be clear, no industry, especially one that profits from government-recommended and government-mandated products, should be immune from the liability its products cause.

My legislation puts patients over profits by stripping away current liability protections and removes the statute of limitations unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and allows those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court,” concluded Congressman Gosar.

It is long overdue for Congress to address the nightmare that it created: almost total liability protection for vaccine makers. Rep. Gosar's "End the Vaccine Carveout Act" is exactly what we need to ensure vaccines are held to the highest standards of safety and effectiveness, just like almost all other products. If vaccines are truly safe as advertised, then there is no reason for them to be exempted from liability if and when they cause harm; Rep. Gosar gets this common sense. Children's Health Defense has been fighting for a bill like this for years; we thank the Congressman for his leadership and courage to make this happen,” added Mary Holland, President, Children’s Health Defense.

"The American people are weary of the lack of accountability in our nation. Over the past few years, we have witnessed an unprecedented, un-American act: the unlawful coercion of an entire population into taking pharmaceutical products under threat of unemployment, censorship, and societal exclusion. To ensure accountability and rectify these wrongs, Feds For Freedom strongly supports Rep. Gosar’s End the Vaccine Carveout Act, which will eliminate the PREP Act’s liability protections for vaccine manufacturers and the “covered countermeasure” classification for the COVID-19 “vaccine.

The PREP Act has never aligned with our constitutional rights and has caused immense suffering and death by removing incentives for vaccine manufacturers to ensure product safety,” said Stephanie Weidle, Executive Director of Feds For Freedom. “This must end. The End the Vaccine Carveout Act is a significant step toward restoring our nation’s values of justice and life. The government overstepped its authority by deciding which companies Americans can sue for harm. No more. Accountability is coming.”

“The health and safety of our children is enormously impacted by the barrage of vaccines they receive, especially in infancy. Ingredients such as polyethylene glycol, aluminum, and contaminants such as glyphosate in vaccines are likely causing tremendous harm to generations of our family members. It is no longer controversial, it is clear that vaccine manufacturers must be responsible for the safety of their products,” stated Zen Honeycutt, Founding Executive Director, Moms Across America.

Background:

In 1986, Congress passed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NVCIA), which shields vaccine manufacturers from the harm caused by their products, making it almost impossible for a person injured by a vaccine to win in court. The plaintiff must prove that the vaccine manufacturer deliberately “[withheld] information relating to the safety or efficacy of the vaccine,” engaged in “criminal or illegal activity relating to the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” or “by clear and convincing evidence… failed to exercise due care.” Satisfying these requirements is practically an impossibility.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are tasked with approving vaccines. Sadly, there exists a massive conflict of interest, since the scientists who work at these agencies license the patents to vaccine manufacturers and, in so doing, earn up to $150,000 in royalties. Furthermore, voting members on the boards that advise the CDC and the NIH owned stocks in vaccine manufacturers, engaged in contract work for vaccine manufacturers, and received grants from vaccine manufacturers.

Current Cosponsors:

Representatives Biggs (AZ), Boebert, Brecheen, Burchett, Burlison, Collins, Crane, Davidson, Donalds, Greene, Hageman, Harris (MD), Higgins, Jackson (TX), Luna, Mace, Massie, Miller (IL), Mills, Moore (AL), Nehls, Norman, Ogles, Roy, Self, Spartz, Steube, Weber