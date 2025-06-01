Sanofi Causes Asthma In Infants, And Then Sells Them Asthma Treatment For A Lifetime
Problem, reaction, solution = mo money, mo money, mo money
Beginning shortly after birth, the US CDC recommends the DTaP vaccine beginning at 2, 4, and 6 months, and several more times during their schooling years. The version that my son recieved, and is msot responsible for his brain damage, was DAPTICEL, by Sanofi-Aventis.
This vaccine can cause autoimmune disorders in children one of which is asthma.
Reading from the vaccine package insert:
“In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in DAPTACEL- primed subjects, within 30 days following the fifth consecutive dose of DAPTACEL, 1 (0.2%) subject reported 2 serious adverse events (bronchospasm and hypoxia). In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in Pentacel-primed subjects, within 30 days following DAPTACEL, 4 (0.4%) subjects reported one or more serious adverse events (asthma and pneumonia; idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; vomiting; cellulitis not at the injection site).”
And now Sanofi will sell you the cure:
Dupixent Injection, Dupixent Injection for Asthma, Exzema,
reading from the FDA package insert:
“Asthma
as an add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid dependent asthma.”
And asthma is just one aspect from one vaccine. They’ve created a generation of disabled children with multiple disorders from the ever-expanding vaccine schedule.
What a great business model! 🥴