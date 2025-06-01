Beginning shortly after birth, the US CDC recommends the DTaP vaccine beginning at 2, 4, and 6 months, and several more times during their schooling years. The version that my son recieved, and is msot responsible for his brain damage, was DAPTICEL, by Sanofi-Aventis.

This vaccine can cause autoimmune disorders in children one of which is asthma.

Reading from the vaccine package insert:

“In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in DAPTACEL- primed subjects, within 30 days following the fifth consecutive dose of DAPTACEL, 1 (0.2%) subject reported 2 serious adverse events (bronchospasm and hypoxia). In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in Pentacel-primed subjects, within 30 days following DAPTACEL, 4 (0.4%) subjects reported one or more serious adverse events (asthma and pneumonia; idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; vomiting; cellulitis not at the injection site).”

And now Sanofi will sell you the cure:

Dupixent Injection, Dupixent Injection for Asthma, Exzema,

reading from the FDA package insert: