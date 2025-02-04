This morning senator bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted yes on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to recommend him to the full Senate, passing him out of committee by a vote of 14-13.

He then went to the floor and gave a long answer as to why he did so. Here is the video:

This is Anna Matson’s run down on the Speech:

"Senator Bill Cassidy just went to the senate floor to disclose the deals he made in exchange for a yes vote on RFK Jr. Read below and let me know if it was worth it. -RFK Jr will have a close working relationship with Cassidy with multiple meetings a month. -Cassidy will help hire for the health agencies. -Kennedy will work with current safety monitoring systems and not establish parallel systems. -Maintain the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices recommendations without changes. -CDC will not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism. -Will not use “sue and settle” techniques to change policies without Congress. -Kennedy will come in front of the HELP committee on a quarterly basis if requested. -The HELP committee chair may choose a representative for any board or commission formed to review vaccine safety. -A 30 day notice much be given to the committee if the agency seeks to make changes to any of the federal vaccine safety monitoring programs and the committee can review it. -Cassidy will use his authority to rebuff any attempt to remove the public’s access to life saving vaccines without iron clad evidence that says otherwise. -Cassidy will watch for any effort to wrongfully sew confusion about vaccines."

Many have been discouraged by this, But that is not my point of view.

The way this movement has always worked, Is 1 person at a time. We win converts through discussions that win hearts and minds. Is 1 on 1, Face-to-face, Is human too human discussion. People looking at children who have been hurt and feeling compassion for them.

That is what Cassidy has signed up for willingly. To sit face-to-face with the man who knows the research best and try to come to an agreement on what it says in specific cases and in total. To go over every policy, nit pick at every hire, scrutinize every webpage, and almost completely approve of the words Bobby can say. It is completely unconstitutional for the legislative branch to have this much control over an agency of the executive branch, but here we are.

And I am not complaining.

Remember when Twitter forced Elon to buy it? This is what Cassidy has just done to himself. He is now forcing the conversation that we have tried to force on him and every other member of Congress for at least 2 decades.

He is imposing on Bobby the debate that we have tried to engage them on for the entire 21st century. Bobby is not locked in a room with Bill, Bill is locked in a room with Bobby.

I am in fact grateful to Cassidy for his signing up to defend the vaccine program. And I hope he does so vigorously. He clearly believes in it completely and believes it can be defended. The best kinds of converts are the atheists who find God while trying to disprove his existence, And then end up passionately converting others. I am looking forward to Cassidy becoming a Ron Johnson. Or even a Rand Paul.

In giving Bobby a direct debate, they will have to jointly report out to the country what they have agreed upon. I spent 20 years on this information. I have made some really good arguments, I think. But I will never have the platform of the son of Robert F. Kennedy the beloved Attorney General of the United States. He is singularly poised to be heard where mothers are ignored.

Bobby is here with us simply because he listened to a mother with a PhD, and read the research that she brought to his door. Cassidy has now signed up for the same job, To read the research, And to listen to his constituents who are the mothers of vaccine injured children.

I don't believe that Cassidy is heartless. We heard his compassion over, as a liver doc, having to put 18 year old girl on a life flight to have a transplant. I believe he cares about the health of the young. I believe he is earnestly doing what he believes is right. And I know the research. I know the Kennedy, And I believe that it will turn senator Cassidy.

These debates will be more and more public, and old, bad “vaccines are safe and effective” talking points will fall. They have placed big obstacles in the way, but the bigger they are, the harder they will fall.

I look forward to our community being able to help Bobby in any way we can to win the hearts and minds of not only senator Cassidy, But even the most hardcore Pharma defenders like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

So I encourage you to thank senator Cassidy for being willing to get so involved in the vaccine safety discussion. Rand Paul,and Senator Johnson, did the same, and look at what wonderful allies they have become. Pray for Bill to become the same. Pray for him to see our vaccine injured children with the same compassion that he saw his transplant patient.

All we vaccine injury moms and advocates have asked for is a level playing field. Bobby is now on the field and is about to get the ball. Everyone is about to see how weak their defense actually is, even with extra players on the field.

Anna, it was worth it.