The four boxes of liberty is a 19th-century American idea that proposes: "There are four boxes to be used in the defense of liberty: soap, ballot, jury, and cartridge. Please use in that order."

Our family is just one of millions that has suffered life-altering harm at the hands of the medical public-private partnership. I have long pondered, but never spoken in public, my surprise that, considering how many nightmare stories there are of Americans who have been abused by the medical system, someone had not yet tried solving these problem with a gun. I never wanted to say that out loud lest someone take my observation as a suggestion, or even accuse me of wishing that someone would turn to violence to hold the medical system accountable. Neither could be farther from the truth.

But it seems now that someone has broken that boundary. For decades, I have used the soap box and ballot box to attempt redress of my grievances. Because of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act I cannot access the jury box to appeal for the my son’s vaccine injury. Our story is a very common one, but it has never occurred to us to use the ammo box as an option. It honestly breaks my heart that someone finally may have. Because, if the murder of Brian Thompson is the violent result of just another heartbreaking medical injustice, then someone in the public has given up on the first three boxes ever working.

And it is difficult for me that this has finally happened now, just two months shy of the institution of the MAHA administration, which promises to finally hold the health outcomes of individual Americans as the standard by which our health care infastructure is measured rather than the power and wealth of pharmaceutical and insurance corporations. What mothers like me have fought toward for decades is finally in sight.

It is also difficult for me to see the rising folk hero status of this shooter, whom X is now tagging with the moniker “The Claims Adjuster.” Once this person becomes praised for what they have done, the risk of more impatient and angry individuals, many with justifiable rage, taking up arms against corporate criminals increases. Americans have been nursed on such stories in their network crime drama entertainment for decades, So taking violent action it is not a far stretch for some who have come to the end of their rope. No sane person working in good faith within a healthy system should come to the end of their rope. But ours is not a healthy system.

This is not the America we want. What we want is for the soap box, the ballot box, and the jury box to work. America is based on the ideas that wrongs are not to be settled with violence and street justice. But the fact that all three branches of government have failed in their duties to hold corporations and individuals accountable for their crimes and failures may now have broken that trust in of the rule of law that makes our civil society civil.

Americans aren't angry at the shooter. The longer he goes without being caught the greater his status becomes as a folk hero. It is easy to predict that if he is not caught this year, that he is well on his way to becoming the D.B. Cooper of the 21st century.

The tragedy of that is that what this man did was not just murder, and it was not just an assassination, it was an act of terrorism against the insurance industry. The day the story went public, Blue Cross Blue Shield was forced to retract its policy of limiting the amount of time that they would pay for anesthesia for a patient going through surgery. The terror attack immediately hit an intended target. And we have learned over the last 30 years that terrorism does work. Many respond to the induced fear by capitulating to the terrorist, both foreign and domestic.

This past several years saw our own government turn terrorist against its own citizens during the “pandemic” by inducing fear of death into a population gaslighted into acting against its own interests: locking down, closing their children's schools, walking away from the support of their own churches, restricting their own breathing, and injecting themselves with a poorly understood and largely untested cocktail of ingredients not proven to even prevent infection or transmission by a death virus, as the government characterized it. Fear works.

If the shooting of Brian Thompson is retribution for a legitimate complaint that was never made right by this company, then this act of pulling the trigger in retribution will get it's intended effect by making corporate abusers take stock in their choices.

However, this is not the people that we were meant to be.

We were bequeathed a brilliant system of accountability so that something like this would never be needed. But the system has been bastardized, disrespected, disabled, and torn to bits by the constant erosion of American rights for the sake of corporate profits. Mussolini defined fascism as the merger of corporation and state. In America we don’t call it fascism, we call that the “public-private partnership,” government and industry working hand-in-glove in order to remove the constitutional rights of U.S. citizen to advance corporate-government fraud at the expense of the health (and wallets) of average Americans.

In this present moment we are close to resetting our government. I have been decrying for many years the fact that my Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial “[i]n suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars,” has not been “preserved” but rather has been obliterated. Because of the unconstituional 1986 Act, I cannot sue the pharmaceutical company that made the vaccine that gave my son lifelong brain damage. I have pointed out repeatedly that the entity that I and all parents have to appeal to for compensation is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and that the the U.S. Department of Justice, in representing HHS and opposing families, ultimately protects the interests of the criminal and negligent pharmaceutical companies. The purpose of the DOJ is to protect victims from criminals, but it has been inverted to advance the criminals rather than the interests of their victims. So, while on some level I can understand the urge to give up on the system and just start shooting, I know that this desperate approach is wrong. Murder is wrong. Assassination is wrong. Terrorism is wrong. Even if the outcome is what you want or what you believe it is just… it is wrong.

Representative Gosar introduced a bill to remove the portion of the 1986 Act that violates the Seventh Amendment. It would return to citizens whose loved ones (or themselves) are injured or killed by vaccines the right to take civil action and litigate against pharmaceutical companies who made those vaccines and then used fraud to sell it to trusting families.

I appeal to legislators, members of the administration, and the judiciary to end the assault on Americans and their rights to informed consent and to have ethical contracts with insurance companies so that there is a retreat from the idea of the ammo box must be used in the preservation of our liberties.

With this new incoming administration we have a chance for a reset of a constitutional government to give our people once again a legislature that will make fraud, lying, and gas lighting illegal, an administration that will enforce the laws to protect its citizens instead of corporations, and a judiciary that will rule Constitutionally and in the protection of citizens.

It is time for health care corporations to end the attacks on those who are using the soap, ballot, and jury boxes in proper redress of their grievances, so that no more Americans turn to the violence of the cartridge box to pursue their ends.