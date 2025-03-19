The measles death reported in the media was not a measles death.

Children’s Health Defense has obtained the Child’s hospital records.

The girl's measles were resolving and she had a secondary Is infection of Mycoplasma pneumonia. The hospital gave her the wrong antibiotics, And when they did figure out their error they took 10 hours to get her the right antibiotics.

By then she had been in decline for 3 full days. She died the next day.

This was, at best medical error. At worst, they wanted to be able to report that a child died of measles and manufactured the story or even the death itself.

The story was used to attack a secretary Kennedy as soon as he took office, And used to scuttle the nomination of David Weldon to head the CDC. Again there was no measles death.

So now the question is, were these errors that took the girls life, or did they let her die because they needed to report a measles death. I do not want to believe the latter, but now is the time for investigations and lawsuits. Hospitals got paid to kill thousands and thousands of COVID patients, so did they simply follow the same playbook here so that they could have a story to promote their agenda, or did the hospital not follow basic protocols because they are incompetent?

Either way, the vaccine industry managed to spin this story to get their first pediatric wild measles death in an unvaccinated child since the early 1990s. Because measles is NOT a deadly illness for children living in 21st cantury America.

Who would have thought that we would be at the place where a child’s death would be met with suspicion that she was killed on purpose for political and financial gain, but here we are. Here I am.

Details in the CHD report: