The Texas Girl's "Measles Death"
When will we start calling medical neglect for industry profit, "murder?"
Measles death: Parents bring child with normal measles infection to doc, doc does not treat with known successful treatment (Vitamin A/Budesonide). Sends patient home. Child gets worse and is hospitalized but still not treated, child gets much worse, is transferred to ICU, denied water, sedated, ventilated, and family is removed from the hospital. Child dies. Media reports that measles is deadly, "Get vaccinated."
Covid deaths: Patient with a normal Covid infection brought to doc, doc does not treat with known successful treatment (Ivermectin/Zpack/Budesonide). Sends patient home. Patient gets worse and is hospitalized but still not treated. Patient gets much worse, is transferred to ICU, denied water, sedated, ventilated, and family is removed from the hospital. Patient dies. Media reports that Covid is deadly, "Get vaccinated."
See the pattern here? Deaths from "vaccine preventable diseases" = vaccine industry profits.
When will we start calling medical neglect for industry profit, Murder?
The CHD interview with her parents:
I watched that interview. So heartbreaking. For a healthy 6-year-old to die of pneumonia is almost unheard of when proper care is given. Sounds to me like the hospital took advantage of a young couple who didn't speak great English and who naively trusted the doctors. All it took was a little neglect to make that child a "cautionary tale" the press could run with. Disgusting.
