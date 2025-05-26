Vaccine Induced Encephalopathy, per theDepartment of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Vaccine Injury Table established by the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), is just a medical rebranding of autism. HHS reports that the vaccine injury, known to be caused by both pertussis containing vaccines and measles containing vaccines, displays symptoms including:

“Encephalopathy. A vaccine recipient shall be considered to have suffered an encephalopathy if an injury meeting the description below of an acute encephalopathy occurs within the applicable time period and results in a chronic encephalopathy, as described in paragraph (d) of this section. (i) Acute encephalopathy. (A) For children less than 18 months of age who present: (1) Without a seizure, an acute encephalopathy is indicated by a significantly decreased level of consciousness that lasts at least 24 hours. (2) Following a seizure, an acute encephalopathy is demonstrated by a significantly decreased level of consciousness that lasts at least 24 hours and cannot be attributed to a postictal state - from a seizure or a medication. (B) For adults and children 18 months of age or older, an acute encephalopathy is one that persists at least 24 hours and is characterized by at least two of the following: (1) A significant change in mental status that is not medication related (such as a confusional state, delirium, or psychosis); (2) A significantly decreased level of consciousness which is independent of a seizure and cannot be attributed to the effects of medication; and (3) A seizure associated with loss of consciousness. (1) A significant change in mental status that is not medication related; specifically a confusional state, or a delirium, or a psychosis; Significantly decreased level of consciousness is indicated by the presence of one or more of the following clinical signs: (i) Decreased or absent response to environment (responds, if at all, only to loud voice orpainful stimuli); (ii) Decreased or absent eye contact (does not fix gaze upon family members or otherindividuals); or (iii) Inconsistent or absent responses to external stimuli (does not recognize familiar people or things).”

“Significantly decreased level of consciousness” are simply descriptors of an autistic regression.

In 2011 a study was published looking into the cases of VICP compensated cases to see how many of them had “autism.” It found that 47% of them were children with autism.

“Pace Environmental Law Review, vol. 28, no. 2, 2011 Unanswered Questions: A Review of Compensated Cases of Vaccine-Induced Brain Injury Mary Holland, Louis Conte, Robert Krakow and Lisa Colin



Executive Summary

In 1986, Congress created the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (1986 Law). This Program has original jurisdiction for children’s claims of vaccine injury. Because almost all children receive multiple vaccinations for daycare and school, it is critically important that the Program provides fundamental fairness, due process and transparency.



This empirical investigation, published in a peer-reviewed law journal, examines claims that the VICP compensated for vaccine-induced encephalopathy and seizure disorder. The VICP has compensated approximately 2,500 claims of vaccine injury since the inception of the program. This study found 83 cases of acknowledged vaccine-induced brain damage that include autism, a disorder that affects speech, social communication and behavior. In 21 published cases of the Court of Federal Claims, which administers the VICP, the Court stated that the petitioners had autism or described autism unambiguously. In 62 remaining cases, the authors identified settlement agreements where Health and Human Services (HHS) compensated children with vaccine-induced brain damage, who also have autism or an autism spectrum disorder.



Parents reported the existence of autism in telephone interviews and supplied supplemental materials including medical diagnoses, school records, and completed, standard autism screening questionnaires to verify their reports. In 39 of the 83 cases, or 47% of the cases of vaccine injury reviewed, there is confirmation of autism or autism spectrum disorder beyond parental report.



This finding of autism in compensated cases of vaccine injury is significant. U.S. government spokespeople have been asserting no vaccine-autism link for more than a decade. This finding calls into question the decisions of the Court of Federal Claims in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding in 2009 and 2010 and the statement of Health and Human Services on its website that “HHS has never concluded in any case that autism was caused by vaccination.”



Using publicly available information, the investigation shows that the VICP has been compensating cases of vaccine-induced brain damage associated with autism for more than twenty years. This investigation suggests that officials at HHS, the Department of Justice and the Court of Federal Claims may have been aware of this association but failed to publicly disclose it.



The study calls on Congress to thoroughly investigate the VICP, including a medical investigation of compensated claims of vaccine injury. This investigation calls on Congress to get answers to these critically important unanswered questions.”

This is the story of almost every parent reporting vaccine induced autism that I know:

The child is vaccinated in the first two years with either a pertussis containing or measles containing vaccine.

The child exhibits the symptoms of “decreased level of consciousness” like loss of eye contact and not recognizing daddy anymore when he comes home from work.

Mother takes child back to the pediatrician and says my child is not OK. He won't look at us, he won't talk to us, he doesn't even seem recognize us anymore.

Doctor says your child has autism.

Mother says “this started right after his 18 month vaccines, could the vaccines have done this??

The doctor, who has never read the vaccine injury table, does not know that vaccines can cause brain swelling and brain damage, and has been trained to see the symptoms of loss of eye contact and disconnect from family as “autism.” His training teaches him to do no medical examination whatsoever, not look for brain inflammation, and to send the child to a speech therapist.

But not before he shames the mother for reporting what he does not know is a textbook vaccine injury case, and tells her that “vaccines do not cause autism.”

The child is never properly medically assessed, not medically treated, lives for years with ongoing brain inflammation, and is not compensated for lifelong brain damage.

The pediatrician then continues to vaccinate the child according to the CDC schedule, causing further damage.

This is a 35 year old con perpetuated by the Department of Health and Human Services and their financial partners in the American Academy of Pediatrics.