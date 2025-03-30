According to data from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network collected in 2020, approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), this translates to about 2.8% of children aged 8 years old at the time of the study. If we apply that percentage to the roughly 73 million individuals under 18, that’s around 2 million children with ASD.

A 2017 CDC study estimated that around 2.21% of adults in the U.S. have ASD, there are approximately 272 million adults in the US so, using the 2.21% prevalence rate, that’s about 6 million adults.

Adding these two groups together means that there may be approximately 8 million people in the United States may have been diagnosed with some form of autism.

For various reasons, this number may be elevated, so am am going to round down to be safe, and assume that there are only 5 million Americans with ASD.

There are two papers that attempt to determine what percentage of autism cases are vaccine induced. One concludes that it is likely 80% and another concludes that it is likely 88%. If I take the lower of those two numbers and assume that 80% of autism cases are vaccine induced that leaves me with 4 million cases of vaccine induced autism in the United States. (Just a quick reminder that not all cases of autism are vaccine induced, and that there are unvaccinated children with autism.)

The vaccine industry and the medical cartel that dominates this narrative would have you assume that there are ZERO cases of vaccine induced autism in the United States. But we know that the US government has paid Hannah polling and Bailey banks for their vaccine injury claims with an autism diagnosis. So that is at least 2 cases we can point to. And we have another approximately 1500 cases with autism that have been compensated from the vaccine injury compensation program under the injury of vaccine induced brain encephalopathy, the symptoms of which are identical to an autistic regression.

So I can safely claim that, at a minimum, there are 1000 cases of vaccine induced autism according to Vaccine Injury Compensation Programs data. And a maximum of 7 million cases of vaccine induced autism in the US, if I never rounded down.

I, of course, I'm only a minor league nerd. I have been relying on far bigger nerds than myself to do far more detailed and accurate calculations than I. So I am calling on my friend Dr. Toby Rogers to take this information and do a formal analysis of my back of the napkin calculations to send a Secretary Kennedy in a formal request for an official number of how many cases of vaccine induced autism there are in the united States

Are there 7 million cases, or is it just Hannah?

Thank you for your time.