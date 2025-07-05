Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prioritize Individual Liberty's avatar
Prioritize Individual Liberty
6dEdited

Reading your post today brought back an avalanche of emotions for me. My son is 28, nonverbal and profoundly permanently vaccine brain injured from an MMR when he was a toddler. He was sitting beside me as I read your account of the Thompson/MMR revelation. I just sat here recalling all of these events as they unfolded years ago and a weird sort of trauma washed over me. These crime rings, CDC, FDA, HHS, VICP, etc have committed the most heinous acts against humanity and despite exposure decades ago, they continue to deceive and harm. Thank you so much for organizing this information and generously sharing it. May God of heaven and earth protect us from this terror and bring it to ruin. Quickly. Karmen Wagler RN, BSN

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
6d

Thank you, Ginger, for putting this together & posting. The years long battle cry is finally being brought to the forefront in a surge that is unstoppable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ginger Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture