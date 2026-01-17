…To do all the things that should have been done at least 26 years ago.

After much consulting with my constituency, I have narrowed down the list of things that we would like addressed to a mere list of 166 points.

I have further pared that down to a digestible, categorized, two pager:

Prevention

-Vaccines

• Hold vaccine manufacturers liable again

• Vaccine-Specific Reactions

• Differentiate between autism and vaccine induced encephalopathy

• State Medicaid waiver use after vaccine injury

• Open access to vaccine safety databases.

• Education for doctors: Make them read the vaccine inserts and VICP table.

-Diet

• Diet while pregnant (standard American diet vs. Weston Price type diet or organics)

• Brain protection potential of vitamin K2-MK4, D3 and vitamin A in cod liver oil

Diagnostics

• Autism biomarkers for diagnosis in to sub categories of Autism.

• Restoring the DSM to its pre 2013 functional status regarding diagnostic criteria of autism.

• Evaluation of MTFHR Polymorphisms, Glyphosate toxicity, and microbiome ecology.

• Diagnosis and treatment of whole body apraxia. This apraxia changes the definition of what we thought autism was. What has been described as “behavior ,” for years, is a brain-body disconnect they cannot control.

• Regression in adults with autism

Medical research

-Co occuring conditions

• PANS, PANDAS, autoimmunity and neuro-inflammation, mitochondrial dysfunction, toxicities, oxidative stress, parasites, mold, viruses, bacteria, heavy metals, insecticides, cumulative toxicity,EMF Sensitivity, adrenal fatigue, Vagus Nerve involvement, acid in food and cerebral folate deficiency, and Cell danger response .

-Treatments to research and implement accordingly

• We need facilities that actually TREAT for autism, etc... inpatient - medically, integrative approach - treat the underlying cause rather than just throwing psych meds at them and locking them up in facilities.

• Various dietary and nutritional interventions.

• Research on THC, IV platelet therapy, Sequential amino acid modulation injections not yet approved in USA, Suramin, Ketamine, Clozapine, antivirals for autism, probiotics, methylation, Stem Cell treatment, Homeopathy, MrtRed light therapy, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Micro-current Neurofeedback, Gcmaf, chlorine dioxide, effective safe heavy metal detox methods, Vitamin and mineral replacement like mB12.

• The impact of food, sugar, food dyes, preservatives, pesticides, oxalate, processed food

• biochemical pathway of OCD

Support Services

• Alternative Communication + Nonverbal Intelligence- Study the efficacy of, visual-symbol systems, spelling boards, AAC tech, and other flame-based modes

• “We need homes for our adult children once we’re gone. We need activities and a life for our adult children.”

• Presuming competence in this population!!! They are ALL in there – trapped!

• Compensation. “I need vacation from advocating and crying.”

• Improved communication between parents and the federal system

• Each of our children needs their own different schooling that can teach them accordingly.

• Track And support mothers who are having strokes, heart failure, Cancers, assault injuries and PTSD.

• End the medical neglect our kids suffer at the hands of medical professionals.

• Classify autism as a medical disorder instead of just a developmental disorder, let the systems open for insurance reimbursement, medical treatment and research opportunities.