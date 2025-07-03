Or as my pastor used to say, “what's in the well, comes up in the bucket.”

They taught the principle to us in Graduate School in a more sophisticated language. “The client will tell you what is, and is not, important to them. All you have to do is really listen.”

This week Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and the Brownstone Institute told us about the document leaked an employee of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, a trade group of vaccine companies. The notes from their April 3rd meeting on how to end the tenure and impact of Secretary Kennedy at the Department of Health and Human Services. If you have not yet read the article, please be sure to go over there and read it I won't be detailing it here.

In the document the vaccine companies have told us who they are, What they want, and what they do not care about.

They recognize that the bottom is starting to fall out of their industry, and what they do want is easier to see. They want to end Kennedy's influence, they want to get investors money flowing in their direction again, they want to lower their regulatory hurdles, and finally, they want the public to be afraid.

This is not new information from for us, as we have known this for 20 years, simply because we've watched them for 20 years.

It's rare to be able to see it in their own language from their own sources, but it has happened before.

In fact all of this has happened before. Every time our movement make some gains we see the same things: mainstream media attacking the “anti-vaxxers” or Bobby specifically, Pharma throwing money at the problem, Pharma lobbying Congress, Pharma sending out their talking heads, and finally, there’s a website that nobody ever goes to.

The vaccine pushers only have one playbook. And they've been using it for two decades now. They have a strained habit of seeming to win every battle, which adds it to a loss in the war. This is like the eighth time they've doubled down on this failed strategy, but it's all they have.

There is a saying, “some people are so poor that all they have is money.” That is the vaccine lobby. They have no truth. All of their friends are paid. And they have a lot of cash to throw at the problem. But since you can't buy trust, it fails bigger and bigger every time.

And of course it fails. It does nothing to address the base problem, which is lack of trust of the American people because the vaccine industry has destroyed the health and functioning of a significant percentage of American children. And now adults. And like all of the other campaigns this one does nothing to acknowledge their fault in this.

There is nothing in this document that refers to child health, the health outcomes, to taking responsibility for the injuries they have caused, in fact there is no reference to health at all. With this memo they have shown us what is important to them, money. And they have also shown us what is not important to them, health outcomes for their customers.

And after the last five years spent reaching new heights of vaccine injury, it is clear there is no bottom to how low they will sink morally. There is no number or severity of vaccine injured people that they will not ignore. They have more than decimated the health of Americans, and they still feel no shame.

There is not even a pretense of caring about human health when they're behind closed doors.

There is no doubt that they have many among their own friends and family who have been disabled and killed in the last five years but they feel nothing.

I don't even know what to call this, it's more than a cult, they're like money zombies. There is seemingly not even a basic reason at play here. Sales, sales, sales right up until the last customer is dead and the last potential customer hates their guts.

They spent so many decades killing and disabling babies, that the fact that adults are now dying, and their entire scheme is that in public, that they are desensitized to even seeing what the rest of us see, much less course correcting and repenting of what they’ve done.

So what is the correct response to this? When you have an industry that works hand in glove with government, but shows it to be this morally bankrupt and happy to kill and maim their customers, shouldn't that bad faith organization lose the right to access inside the federal government?

I believe this should be the end to government sponsored vaccine programs, and the vaccine public private partnership. I think that the federal government needs to sell all of its vaccine patents, to divest itself of any vaccine development or promotion, and let the vaccine industry become completely privatized. Individuals can buy vaccines if that is what they want. That these companies have shown that they prioritize a dollar over a human life should end their relationship with federal and state governments. They should get no government anything.

Let the vaccine bubble finally pop.