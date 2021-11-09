Ginger Taylor is an author, speaker, writer and activist. She writes on the politics of health, vaccination, informed consent and both corporate and government corruption from a biblical perspective.

The founder of NoDeception.org, Ginger is a former Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in adolescent and family therapy, holds a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Liberty University, and Masters degree in Clinical Counseling from Johns Hopkins University. In 2003 her son Chandler regressed into autism following his 18 month vaccinations and she began writing about the corruption in medicine she was experiencing first hand. Ginger founded and lead the Maine Coalition for Vaccine Choice for a decade. She is a co-author and contributing editor of the book Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed Biased Science and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights Our Health and Our Children, and serves on the Children’s Health Defense Spiritual Advisory Committee.

Ginger was honored with the Health Freedom Hero Award for 2014 from the National Health Federation for her work on health choice and parental rights.

Her testimony to believers.