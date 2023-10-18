Ginger Taylor, In Many Words
The U.S. Congress is The "Conspiracy Theorist" that spread the "medical misinformation" That Vaccines May Cause Autism
Wakefield did not launch the vaccine-autism inquiry in 1998, Congress did in 1986, after a German queried it in 1976, after Johns Hopkins gave us our…
Dec 13
•
Ginger Taylor
184
37
The Insurance Killer
The "Claims Adjuster" and the devastating progression to the use of the cartridge box
Dec 8
•
Ginger Taylor
22
11
November 2024
A Chance at HBOT
And a progress report
Nov 21
•
Ginger Taylor
7
2
May 2024
Fundraiser for Ginger Taylor after her stroke
Send Ginger Taylor Stroke Love
May 23
•
Ginger Taylor
9
April 2024
Bonnie McCullough Perine
1942 to 2024
Apr 8
•
Ginger Taylor
21
8
February 2024
When the Bottom Falls Out
You have an opportunity that only comes around a few times in a lifetime.
Feb 16
•
Ginger Taylor
21
4
October 2023
Summarizing the "Pro-vax Manifesto"
by Brett Wilcox
Oct 18, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
12
7
The Documenting Hope Conference
Join Me in Orlando
Oct 12, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
5
Tomorrow Gonna Party Like It's 1985
Paper maps, film cameras, radios, and cash
Oct 4, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
21
8
August 2023
Omicron Was Lab Made
We are in the age of biological warfare.
Aug 10, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
12
25
Are any of the Covid-19 Vaccines Self-Spreading, Self-Propagating, Transmissible Vaccines?
The University of Colorado says, "Yes," two years after I wrote about it. Will they ever listen to the mothers?
Aug 10, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
11
2
July 2023
"15 Reasons Not To Trust Paul Offit"
A draft of an unmade video
Jul 1, 2023
•
Ginger Taylor
10
3
