

Having been an activist on these issues from more than 20 years now, I have been interviewed by a number of outlets for print, video, radio, and television. This includes a number of national mainstream outlets like The Daily Beast, NPR, Nature Medicine, LAT and WaPo. They contact me to get the parent point of view on what it is we have such a problem with. As you might expect, I have never missed an opportunity to give them as much information on the corruption in the vaccine program as I possibly could.

As you might not expect the quality of the interview is inversely proportional to the quality of the finished the article or media piece. If I give a really good interview they may include one statement for me about as controversial as the ‘sky is blue.’ If I give a very good interview detailing the corruption they will leave me out of the article. But if I give an excellent interview where I name names and confront players, they will kill the piece completely and nothing will run. Anything that does run will of course cast me and my people as the villain. As far as they are concerned , the public has nothing to learn from us, and we are victimizing the life saving, honorable, and deified medical system. Poor widdle Pharma.

Thus I gave up responding to requests for these interviews years ago. In 2009 I threw up my hands and gave up. Dumping all of my complaints in my blog about my experiences with so-called medical journalists, and moved on.

After Kennedy became the secretary of HHS, I started getting a few requests again. I did 3 interviews. A Washington post-interview that was clearly going so badly with a reporter who had already trashed us, that when he called for the last time to complete the article, I just told him to leave me out. The piece was as bad as I thought it would be. The Business Insider that actually carried some messages from our best people, left me out of the article completely.

Then at the end of the March, Nightline called me. ABC News had already edited Kennedy's interview when he was running for president, and I knew this would go just as badly. But I decided to do the phone interview so that I could confront their producer directly. I record it so that you could see the difference between what a parent interview is actually like and compared to the final product if there even is one. And understand that the mainstream media is constantly being told what the problem is and never publishes it. Almost every mainstream interview that you have ever seen has had an interview with a parent like the one you can watch below, but you would likely never know it from the finished piece.

Below is the 46 minute phone interview that I did with Nightline producer Lauren K. Lantry (her puff peice on Fauci's retirement).

She/her wanted to interview me about Kennedy's announcement that he is going to research the causes of autism, including vaccines, and ask me what I thought about David Geier being brought in to help with the project.

I had planned to confront her on ABC's mistreatment of Kennedy during the election, and ask her if anyone should expect objective treatment in this news piece given that ABC had already shown their bias against Kennedy.

I did a quick search before the interview to look for the “brought to you by Pfizer” message that so many mainstream outlets were played during COVID. To discuss ABC's conflict of interest when reporting on a vaccine story.

What I found was more interesting. The information on ABC's weekly advertising that had ended the day before the interview. ABC News biggest advertiser for the week was Sanofi (still is this week).

The company whose DTaP vaccine, DAPTACEL, had given my son a lifelong brain damage, and an Autism diagnosis. The product they advertise is called Dupixent, an injection to treat asthma. The irony being that sanofi's DTaP vaccine that injured my son reports asthma as an outcome on the FDA approved package insert.

I detailed the matter in my last substack. You remember that problem reaction solution scenario that Alex Jones is always complaining about. It’s the one where an entity causes a problem and then sells you the solution? Well in this case here with added sleeze the Sanofi is paying ABC to enhance the sales of both products. The direct promotion of the solution to the auto immune disorder, and a side bonus that ABC “News” will not report on the fact that their other product causes the autoimmune disorder in the first place in a subset of young children.

Sell poison to the infants, start selling the treatment to them when they reach elementary school. For life.

So she called and for a half an hour or so we have the typical conversation that I always have with people in the media. She asked the typical questions that media always asks.

About halfway through she attempted the disgusting and overused tactic of trying to pit one autism mm against another and instigate another battle in the Mommy Wars. I called her out on it and told her what she was doing was gross.

When the interview was winding down and she was thanking me, In the last 15 minutes or so she said I'm not sure when the segment is going to air. I told her that it was never going air. That I had started the interview accusing their biggest advertiser of giving my child brain damage. I told her that she might have the best of intentions to start with, but what I had said to her will never see the light of day because Sanofi pays a good chunk of her salary and is keeping ABC on the air. I read to her from the vaccine package insert about the details link to asthma, And reminded her that Sanofi was her client, not the American public. Because the ABC News’ business model is to sell eyeballs to Sanofi, the public is their product and the drug manufacturers are their customers.

In the 20th century the networks referred to their own business model as “selling soap.” In the 21st century they are mostly selling drugs.

We have been complaining for years that pharmaceutical companies should not be allowed to advertise on television. Mary Holland spent a good amount of time Walking the halls of Congress in the last 10 years trying to convince them to introduce a bill banning pharmaceutical advertising on TV. And a really interesting thing happened this week.

In the MAHA era, unlike it was before 2015, the Republican Party has become the standard bearer for those injured by the pharmaceutical industry. However , when I first got into this in 2004, we had more democratic friends than republican friends.

Well Bernie Sanders, former adversary of pharmaceutical corporations, has suddenly found his religion again, and this week introduced a bill along with Angus King (my own senator in 2019 who tried to get me thrown off of Twitter) to remove pharmaceutical advertising from television. It was a shock to see that happen, but it is a very welcomed intervention, and I am both advocating and praying for its passage.

This will, of course, will end network news as we know it.

Below are the emails that I exchanged with Ms. Lantry, and the recording of our conversation.

I end our exchange by, noting that direct to consumer advertising was surely on the chopping block ( I didn't think it would happen this fast), and encouraging her to quit her job to and go work for Sharyl Attkisson.

Three months later, and as predicted, Nightline has not done the story.

Hi Ginger, I'm a producer with ABC News' Nightline. We're doing a story about the CDC re-investigating if vaccines cause Autism. I got your info from Christel. Do you have time to chat tomorrow (Friday)? Perhaps around 1pm ET? Thank you! Best, Lauren Lauren K. Lantry Producer | Nightline ABC News

-------- Forwarded Message --------

Subject: Re: ABC News -- Request to ChatDate: Fri, 28 Mar 2025 14:37:38 -0400From: Ginger Taylor <Ginger@gingertaylor.org>To: Lantry, Lauren K. <*@abc.com>

Lauren,

Thanks for calling today. Here is the information.

ABC Advertisers List: 03/10/25 – 03/23/25 - https://stopmediabiasnow.com/abc-advertisers/

Dupixent Injection, Dupixent Injection for Asthma, Exzema, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. DAPTICEL

Sanofi Pasteur,

253 – DAPTACEL®

Full Prescribing Information

https://www.fda.gov/media/74035/download

“In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in DAPTACEL- primed subjects, within 30 days following the fifth consecutive dose of DAPTACEL, 1 (0.2%) subject reported 2 serious adverse events (bronchospasm and hypoxia). In the US study in which DAPTACEL was administered as a fifth DTaP dose in Pentacel-primed subjects, within 30 days following DAPTACEL, 4 (0.4%) subjects reported one or more serious adverse events (asthma and pneumonia; idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; vomiting; cellulitis not at the injection site).”

HHS- HRSA-VICP table information on Pertussis/MMR caused encephalopathy - https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vicp/vaccine-injury-table-01-03-2022.pdf look up encephalopathy at 18 months. Its autism.

My piece last month on the $2.1M in lost wages I am owed, and the vastly larger sums that some of my friends are owed. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/my-invoice-to-government-21m

My Wakefield Context USC lecture notes https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/the-andrew-wakefield-story-in-context

A piece I did in 2016 for a Johns Hopkins Bioethics journal on the corruption. Overview with tons of sources: https://nodeception.org/the-corruption-in-the-us-national-vaccine-program/

The Thompson scandal (black males under 3 research fraud i told you about) https://canaryparty.org/commentary/timeline-of-events-in-the-william-thompson-cdcwhistleblower-scandal/

Congress declared vaccines UNSAFE in 1986 at the urging of AAP, AMA, vaccine makers, etc. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/where-did-robert-f-kennedy-jr-get

The research that Lindsey Davis and her producers can't seem to find.

https://howdovaccinescauseautism.org/

My coverage of ABC News coverage going back to 2005 - https://adventuresinautism.blogspot.com/search?q=abc

if I mentioned anything in the interview that I forgot to source here, or if you have any other questions, let me know.

On a personal note, if you want help in decision making for yourself on whether or not to stay in this corrupt system, call Sharyl Attkisson and ask for her input and experiences. Read her books and watch her vaccine coverage. If you decide to get out, given your resume, I think she would be your best option for a job. DTC advertising is on the chopping block, only accelerating the death of legacy media. Consider leaving now, before the collapse, and becoming a real journalist who can speak freely. I can get contact info for you.

I hope you will stop being a part of the problem and become a part of the solution,

Ginger