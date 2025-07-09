The Anatomy of the Verstraeten Fraud

Last week I posted a sub stack that was a 20 year old article. I wrote it in 2005 in response to both the fraud in the CDC financed Denmark study, and in the CDC Verstraeten study trying to cover up links between thimerosal and vaccines and neurodevelopmental disorders including autism.

This week on Instagram a reenactment of the early oughts drama between parents and the CDC was re enacted in micro form between a father with questions and a PhD pharmacist (who looks like he was a tweener at the time this was playing out in 2000) with very slick and very fraudulent answers. Tyler, the dad of a very sweet young adult with severe autism (tylerhudsonmusic), commented on Kennedy's revelation Tucker Carlson show of the Verstraeten fraud. His conclusion was that it was difficult to trust the establishment on vaccine safety claims, especially after their lies during the COVID era, and that, “Correlation is not causation = two weeks to flatten the curve = bullshit.”

He was then sent a video from a PhD pharmacist and “science journalist.” Those of you who have been following me for decades know that I have spent decades doing battle with these young naive irresponsible “science journalists.” and those of you who are my recent followers will have seen my jousting with a producer from “Nightline” in March over Kennedy's comments, which includes a 45 minute recording of our conversation. “Science journalists” have now been reborn as “science influencers,” but it's the same same schtick just repackaged for the social media era. They're almost always young people with some relevant mainstream training, boosting their profile and/or their bank account defending the fraud in mainstream medicine and normalizing attacks on parents. They speak with authority that they have not earned, and when they are outed they often disappear back into their original career only to be replaced by a new young naive face that will say whatever the mainstream establishment tells them to say. There are no critical thinkers in this category. They practice the religion of Scientism, and they usually don't even know the history of what they're talking about.

Dr Noc, basically explaing that Kennedy didn't know what he was talking about and that he was using the “raw data” from the first study , which he was, but that CDC had improved the study and it ultimately found no link between vaccines and autism, which CDC had not.

Anyone who lived through this era of bullshit knows that this is a blatant fraud that they have been trying to cover up for 25 years. Tyler then asked the question how do you get rid of an 1135% increase in autism in this study by finding a new cohort to study, and how did they find this new group of children?

What this construction worker/musician didn't realize he was doing was asking THE question. This is the question that brought Bobby Kennedy into the public arena to discuss vaccines in the 1st place. This fraud that Dr. Noc is promoting again is the reason I became a serious writer on these issues in 2005.

So I took the section of the paper on verstrand that I republished last week and made a video explaining to parents that what has been presented to them as improvements are blatant fraud. And that Dr. Noc does has not even read Verstraetrn's conclusion on his own paper.

Keep in mind, once a science endeavor finds something, it is unethical to unfind it. Ethics dictate that it be reported to the public. Verstraeten along with a string of other mainstream and CDC studies, work very hard to unfind the things that they have found about how their own vaccine program endangers children. This habit of theirs has earned them the distrust and sometimes hatred of the public certainly of those with injured children.

And if you don't have a copy of evidence of harm yet, please go buy one. Even 20 years later it is well worth the read.

And someone send a copy to Dr. Noc. God save us from niave science fraud influencers.

And it's great to see autism parents continuing to ask the right questions year after year.