Reviving the Podcast

I've decided it's time to start podcasting again. It will be available on both Spotify and Rumble. My introduction, “I'm Ginger Taylor and I've got something to say,” for the newbies:
Ginger Taylor In Many Words
When words are many, transgression is not lacking Proverbs 10:19
When words are many, transgression is not lacking Proverbs 10:19

Here I present many words on current events, politics, health, medicine, and corruption, through the lens of the gospel. As best I can. But as we know, when words a many, transgression is not lacking, so I apologize in advance for what I will get wrong.
