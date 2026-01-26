Narrow it down to ten? Have you met me? My blog is called, “In Many Words” https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/what-do-we-want-see-below-when-do

1.Vaccine - autism causation specifically the differential diagnosis in the literature to differentiate between Autism and Vaccine Induced Encephalopathy, if there is one. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/is-it-vaccine-induced-encephalopathy

2. A clear path to a standard of care diagnosis when a vaccine injury is suspected by parents, and a clarification of the responsibility of doctors to a child when a potential vaccine injury is reported. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/dear-secretary-kennedy

3. Demanding answers from, or decoupling from, the AAP as they neither answer the questions of parents, offer parents any standing before the organization, nor treat autism.

4. The the prioritization of NIH funded research on the known successful treatments of autism that have arisen from the community since the 1960s, and an end to autism research funds being used as a jobs for science nerds program rather than serving struggling kids and adults . https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/the-standard-of-care-for-autism-is

5.Financial support and debt relief for autism families. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/my-invoice-to-government-21m

6. A national registry of, and partnerships with, doctors who medically treat autism and associated disorders, and an end to the attack on dissident doctors.

7. Guidance for physicians on recommendations for individual medical treatments for autism and its associated disorders such as dietary interventions, Gastrointestinal treatments, Anti-inflammatories, hyperbaric, detoxification, addressing infections , autoimmune conditions an others. Again, https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/what-do-we-want-see-below-when-do

8. The recognition and prioritization of individuals with severe autism. https://gingertaylor.substack.com/p/america-discovers-that-severe-autism

9. Maternal and caregiver health.

10.Ending the conflict between the Neurodiverse and the vaccine injured. All those diagnosed with autism, and their caregivers, need to be served and treated honorably.

And as an aside can we stop putting stock images of people with perfect eye contact and big smiles on the cover of the strategic plan?

KThanksBye