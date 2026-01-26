Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Ginger Taylor, In Many Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Jessica's avatar
Captain Jessica
21h

Excellent 10 Priorities.

THANK YOU GINGER!!!!!!

Reply
Share
Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
1d

Let's redirect this towards Self-Direction Housing - https://iacc.hhs.gov/resources/housing/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ginger Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture